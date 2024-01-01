TNT Sports. The Home of Sport.

The discovery+ app is the new home for TNT Sports online. Making the switch is quick and easy with three simple steps.

Note: Before you start select the type of TNT Sports subscription you have.

Step One. Activate

I have TNT Sports with BT Broadband (EE TV/App/Sky)

Log in to My BT. Go to Your Products, select TV/Sport (depending on your package), and select Activate discovery+.

I have TNT Sports as a Monthly Pass or on BT Mobile

Visit https://www.bt.com/sport/activate-discovery-plus/

I have TNT Sports with EE

If you joined us before 18th July 2023 and had an active BT Sports account visit Activate discovery+ (bt.com)

If you joined after 18th July 2023 or have not activated BT Sports visit:

https://www.ee.co.uk/TNTSports



Please note customers visiting over a Wi-Fi network will need to complete a onetime pin challenge, they need to enter their mobile number so a PIN is sent to verify its them.

Some Apple Customers are having problems with this, this can be resolved by switching off Wi-Fi and just using a mobile network or by downloading Chrome from the App store and entering https://www.ee.co.uk/TNTSports into a Chrome Browser.

Step Two: Create a discovery+ account

You’ll then be asked to create a discovery+ account and accept the Terms of Use or sign in. If you already have a discovery+ account, please sign in.

Step 3. Start watching online

Download the discovery+ app from your favourite app store or watch via discoveryplus.com



Trouble-shooter for activating discovery+

When I login to discovery+ it says I need to pay

You do not need to pay for a new subscription to discovery+ if you are a TNT Sports or EE TV (formerly BT TV) Entertainment or Big Entertainment customer. Once you have activated your discovery+ account. Use the ‘sign in’ to start watching.

When I login to discovery+ it does not recognise my email address and password.