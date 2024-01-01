TNT Sports. The Home of Sport.
Frequently asked questions
The discovery+ app is the new home for TNT Sports online. Making the switch is quick and easy with three simple steps.
Note: Before you start select the type of TNT Sports subscription you have.
Step One. Activate
I have TNT Sports with BT Broadband (EE TV/App/Sky)
Log in to My BT. Go to Your Products, select TV/Sport (depending on your package), and select Activate discovery+.
I have TNT Sports as a Monthly Pass or on BT Mobile
Visit https://www.bt.com/sport/activate-discovery-plus/
I have TNT Sports with EE
If you joined us before 18th July 2023 and had an active BT Sports account visit Activate discovery+ (bt.com)
If you joined after 18th July 2023 or have not activated BT Sports visit:
https://www.ee.co.uk/TNTSports
Please note customers visiting over a Wi-Fi network will need to complete a onetime pin challenge, they need to enter their mobile number so a PIN is sent to verify its them.
Some Apple Customers are having problems with this, this can be resolved by switching off Wi-Fi and just using a mobile network or by downloading Chrome from the App store and entering https://www.ee.co.uk/TNTSports into a Chrome Browser.
Step Two: Create a discovery+ account
You’ll then be asked to create a discovery+ account and accept the Terms of Use or sign in. If you already have a discovery+ account, please sign in.
Step 3. Start watching online
Download the discovery+ app from your favourite app store or watch via discoveryplus.com
Trouble-shooter for activating discovery+
When I login to discovery+ it says I need to pay
You do not need to pay for a new subscription to discovery+ if you are a TNT Sports or EE TV (formerly BT TV) Entertainment or Big Entertainment customer. Once you have activated your discovery+ account. Use the ‘sign in’ to start watching.
When I login to discovery+ it does not recognise my email address and password.
- Your existing login details will not work with discovery+. You need to register and then activate using the instructions above.
- Once you have activated use the ‘reset your password’ link at the sign in page to create a new password. If it does not recognise your email address, make sure you have followed the steps above.
The discovery+ app is available on most smartphones, tablets, desktop browsers, and most connected devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Roku. A full list of supported devices is here.
Yes, but you’ll need a TV Box Pro or a TV Box Mini. The app is not yet available on older TV boxes.
You can watch on Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Roku. A full list of supported devices is here.
Once you've activated and created your discovery+ account through BT or EE, you'll be able to browse and watch discovery+ shows through the discovery+ app or via https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb
If you have an existing discovery+ subscription and activated this package through BT or EE, you may end up with two subscriptions. To avoid this, cancel your existing discovery+ subscription in accordance with its terms and wait until it ends before activating discovery+ through BT or EE. If you are a registered user of discovery+ and don't have a current discovery+ subscription, when you activate the discovery+ package via BT or EE, you can use your existing account details. The plan will then be added to your existing account.
To solve issues with content playing, loading, or showing any error messages, you can visit the discovery+ help page for further support and troubleshoot. Just visit https://support.discoveryplus.com/hc/en-gb
