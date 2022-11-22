Despite not yet being 30, Darren Till has experienced an awful lot of ups and downs in his UFC career. An impressive debut in the franchise saw him knock out Wendell de Oliveira with elbows before playing a part in a Fight of the Night contest against Nicholas Dalby.

Till then missed weight on a couple of occasions, before winning both bouts at catchweight, either side of a Performance of the Night showing against Donald Cerrone. After those victories came his first-ever MMA loss to Tyron Woodley, via brabo choke, which saw him miss out on the welterweight title, before returning to the Octagon in 2019 for the inaugural UFC London, only to lose to Jorge Masvidal in the main event following a second-round knockout. A return to middleweight resulted in a return to winning ways against Kevin Gastelum, but that joy proved shortlived as Till lost to Robert Whittaker in July 2020 and was then forced to pull out of subsequent fights against Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori due to injuries. Till's last bout was a loss via rear-naked choke submission to Derek Brunson in September 2021. Another injury scuppered his chances of a meeting with Hermansson this summer, but he is finally set to compete again when he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 on 10 December, with the South African on three wins from three since joining the promotion. Till has spoken openly about the positive effect that training with fellow middleweight Khamzat Chimaev has had on his mindset and skillset. Next month will be the acid test of those improvements in the gym.

Darren Till: Record Till's mixed martials arts record stands at 18 wins, four losses and a draw. His MMA career was unblemished at both welterweight and middleweight before entering the UFC, and the Team Kaobon fighter was still yet to taste defeat after his first six contests as part of the organisation. However, his recent record has been one to forget, with defeats in the space of six months against Woodley and Masvidal underlining the harsh realities of the sport. A step back up to middleweight look to have been vindicated with victory over Gastelum, but losses to Whittaker and Brunson have since brought him back down to earth.

Darren Till: Knockouts Till has 10 knockouts from his 18 victories, with eight of those coming in his 12 fights prior to joining the UFC. A second-round knockout of De Oliveira on his debut with the franchise in 2015 looked like a sign of things to come, but since then Till has only repeated the trick once when he recorded a statement victory over Cerrone.

Darren Till: Height The 29-year-old stands at 6’0” with a reach of 74.5”.