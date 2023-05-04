Premiership Immortals - Everything you need to knowMay 4 | 2 min read
To mark 20 years since the first ever Premiership final, BT Sport is assembling the league’s greatest ever team from our shortlisted all-star cast - and we want you to get involved!
Vunipola or Dallaglio? Wilkinson or Farrell? Itoje or Johnson? The debate will finally be settled when we ask our pundits Austin Healey, Ugo Monye, Ben Kay and Lawrence Dallaglio to agree on the ultimate team from the Premiership era.
The debate show will air on BT Sport in the run-up to the 2023 final at Twickenham, as we crown our Premiership Immortals.
So, what is an immortal?
It's someone who lives forever, never dying or decaying. Someone whose fame is everlasting, who will be remembered throughout time. Constantly and perpetually.
A Premiership Immortal is just that. To become an Immortal, your legacy with the competition must be permanent and unforgettable.
The 45 contenders
Loosehead: Joe Marler, Graham Rowntree, Marcos Ayerza
Hooker: Jamie George, George Chuter, Schalk Brits
Tighthead: Dan Cole, Martin Castrogiovanni, Phil Vickery
Lock: Steve Borthwick, Maro Itoje, Ben Kay
Lock: Martin Johnson, George Kruis, Simon Shaw
Blindside: James Haskell, Joe Worsley, Martin Corry
Openside: Chris Robshaw, Neil Back, Lewis Moody
Number 8: Lawrence Dallaglio, Billy Vunipola, Sam Simmonds
Scrum-half: Ben Youngs, Richard Wigglesworth, Danny Care
Fly-half: Jonny Wilkinson, Charlie Hodgson, Andy Goode
Left wing: Mark Cueto, Ugo Monye, Christian Wade
Inside centre: Will Greenwood, Brad Barritt, Owen Farrell
Outside centre: Mike Tindall, Manu Tuilagi, Fraser Waters
Right wing: Chris Ashton, Austin Healey, Jason Robinson
Full-back: Mike Brown, Alex Goode, Geordan Murphy
So how did we whittle down the thousands of players who’ve appeared in the competition between the 1987-88 season to the present day to our 45?
We looked at the most successful players, the top try scorers, the leaders, those with the most appearances, who’ve been there, seen it and done it with multiple teams...
We looked at those who’ve had key roles in the greatest Premiership sides ever. We looked at players who’ve featured in the competition’s most memorable moments.
We also spoke to our friends at Oval Insights and Stuart Farmer Media Services who crunched the numbers for us to work out which players are the stat kings!
Finally, we asked our glittering team of pundits for their input and arrived at 45 players who’ve truly defined the Premiership era.
From Healey to Dallaglio, our pundits were given the chance to make the case for their Immortals as they talked through some of the greats to grace Europe's top table.
But remember, if you don’t agree with them, you can pick your own line-up!
The debate will finally be settled when we ask our pundits to work together to come up with BT Sport’s definitive team ahead of this year's showpiece.