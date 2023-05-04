To mark 20 years since the first ever Premiership final, BT Sport is assembling the league’s greatest ever team from our shortlisted all-star cast - and we want you to get involved! Pick your ultimate Premiership XV with our brand new team selector for the chance to win two tickets to this season's final at Twickenham on Saturday 27 May*. All you have to do is put your director of rugby hat on, select your team and share it on Twitter using #PremImmortals for the chance to attend the climax to another enthralling domestic campaign. Vunipola or Dallaglio? Wilkinson or Farrell? Itoje or Johnson? The debate will finally be settled when we ask our pundits Austin Healey, Ugo Monye, Ben Kay and Lawrence Dallaglio to agree on the ultimate team from the Premiership era. The debate show will air on BT Sport in the run-up to the 2023 final at Twickenham, as we crown our Premiership Immortals.

So, what is an immortal? It's someone who lives forever, never dying or decaying. Someone whose fame is everlasting, who will be remembered throughout time. Constantly and perpetually.

A Premiership Immortal is just that. To become an Immortal, your legacy with the competition must be permanent and unforgettable.

The 45 contenders Loosehead: Joe Marler, Graham Rowntree, Marcos Ayerza Hooker: Jamie George, George Chuter, Schalk Brits Tighthead: Dan Cole, Martin Castrogiovanni, Phil Vickery Lock: Steve Borthwick, Maro Itoje, Ben Kay Lock: Martin Johnson, George Kruis, Simon Shaw Blindside: James Haskell, Joe Worsley, Martin Corry Openside: Chris Robshaw, Neil Back, Lewis Moody Number 8: Lawrence Dallaglio, Billy Vunipola, Sam Simmonds Scrum-half: Ben Youngs, Richard Wigglesworth, Danny Care Fly-half: Jonny Wilkinson, Charlie Hodgson, Andy Goode Left wing: Mark Cueto, Ugo Monye, Christian Wade Inside centre: Will Greenwood, Brad Barritt, Owen Farrell Outside centre: Mike Tindall, Manu Tuilagi, Fraser Waters Right wing: Chris Ashton, Austin Healey, Jason Robinson Full-back: Mike Brown, Alex Goode, Geordan Murphy