BT Sport brings you live coverage of three domestic duels, including a mouth-watering primetime double header on Saturday, as the Gallagher Premiership continues with Round 12. This weekend also marks the start of Restart Round, when English club rugby promotes the work done by Restart, the charity that helps players and their families facing hardship - just search "Restart Round" for more information. Read on for a preview of every game, live stream information and TV channel times.



Friday 2 December

Bath vs Harlequins - 7pm, (7.45pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

2021 champions Harlequins will be hoping to close the gap on second-placed Sale Sharks when they visit in-form Bath on Friday evening. Quins' first Premiership match in 27 days ended in victory against Gloucester last Friday to move the Londoners up to third in the table. It was the Danny Care Show as the 35-year-old scored two tries and set up the other for Dino Lamb as the hosts ran out 21-12 winners. Tabai Matson's men did not have things all their own way though in Twickenham, with two early converted scores cancelled out by Ben Morgan and Santiago Socino tries before Care ultimately settled the contest. In order to achieve that objective though, they will need to a newly resurgent Bath. Despite a narrow defeat in the Premiership Rugby Cup last weekend, Johann van Graan's side also come into this fixture having won their last three league games - something Bath last achieved in February last year. A handsome triumph at the Rec this time round could take them as high as fifth, putting the play-offs well within sight. Bath have also announced the exciting addition of Alfie Barbeary to their ranks, but the former Wasps man is currently nursing a hamstring issue and will make his debut for his new club later in the campaign. Sadly joining Barbeary on the sidelines are Will Stuart and Quinn Roux. Stuart suffered an injury in the scrum playing for England against South Africa at the weekend, while Roux suffered a knee injury on 20 November in a friendly for Bath against the Barbarians. Both players are expected to be out for an extended period of time.

Saturday 3 December

London Irish are one of the more exciting teams to watch in the division, but it was defensive vulnerability that proved their downfall against defending champions Leicester Tigers. As a result of that defeat, the Exiles remain bottom of the table despite a rousing second-half comeback at Welford Road that saw Matt Rogerson, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Tom Pearson dot down, only for the visitors to finish three points shy of victory. The damage was down before the break though and only Bristol have conceded more points per game in the division this term than Irish, an issue Les Kiss and his staff will be extremely keen to address as the west Londoners look to arrest a run of five straight league defeats. Newcastle Falcons meanwhile are riding high after back-to-back league wins over West Country duo Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs. The victory over the Cherry and Whites will have been especially pleasing with it being a gruelling away trip, while the victory over the Devonians was also pleasing in its grittiness. It will also be the first match the Falcons have played since the tragic passing of Doddie Weir from motor neuron disease at the age of 52. Lock Weir played at Kingston Park from 1995 to 2002, making 97 appearances. After being diagnosed with MND in June 2017, Weir worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition and at by June this year, the foundation set up in his name, My Name'5 Doddie, had raised £8m for MND research.

Gloucester vs Northampton Saints - 5pm (5.30pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD

Watch live stream from 5pm Struggling Gloucester will be desperate to avoid a fourth-straight league defeat when they play host to top-four hopefuls Northampton in the first part of a Saturday-night double header on BT Sport. Gloucester's last victory came back in October, with a 38-22 victory over Exeter Chiefs propelling the Cherry and Whites up to third. However losses to Sale Sharks, Newcastle and Harlequins since then have halted their progress, and by kick-off at Kingsholm, George Skivington's men could sit ninth if both Bath and Newcastle pick up wins over Harlequins and London Irish respectively. They welcome a Northampton Saints side possibly still licking their wounds after a 45-39 defeat to Saracens three weeks ago, having led the north Londoners by 22 points thanks in no small part to Fraser Dingwall's hat-trick. However, ill-discipline cost the visitors, with Lukhan Salakaia-Lato and Tom James enjoying time in the sin bin in the last 30 minutes as Gareth Simpson, Josh Hallett, Ben Earl and Elliott Daly bagged converted scores to turn the game on its head at StoneX Stadium. Gloucester overcame the Saints 35-30 at Kingsholm the last time that these sides faced off, whilst the Saints have been victorious just once at Kingsholm since 2017. Can the Cherry and Whites snap their three-game losing streak or will Northampton claim only their second win at Kingsholm for five years?

Ellis Genge captained Leicester Tigers to the Premiership title before returning to Bristol in the summer

Bristol Bears vs Leicester Tigers - 7.45pm (8pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD