BT Sport will show no fewer than four live games this weekend as the Gallagher Premiership returns following the culmination of the Six Nations. A disappointing fourth-place finish will give England head coach Steve Borthwick plenty of food for thought with the World Cup less than 6 months away, but domestic matters take centre stage this weekend with the top-four battle set to go to the wire. The race for the play-offs is shaping up nicely with four rounds to go in the regular season and six teams in contention for the remaining two semi-final berths. Read on for all you need to know on how to watch selected games on BT Sport, plus live stream information and TV channel times.

Friday 24 March

Necawcastle Falcons vs Gloucester - 7pm (7.45pm kick-off), BT Sport 2HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Gloucester travel north to Newcastle on Friday night knowing nothing less than a bonus-point win will do if they are to keep their slim hopes of making the play-offs alive. George Skivington's side have slipped out of contention for the top four in recent months with one win in their last five Premiership outings. Defeat at home to holders Leicester last weekend means the Cherry and Whites are nine points off the top four in ninth, although they do have a game in hand on many of the sides above them. Gloucester's regular season run-in includes games against Northampton, Harlequins and Sale Sharks, making this weekend do-or-die for their Premiership title aspirations. In the battle to avoid the wooden spoon, Newcastle are level on points with bottom-placed Bath. The Falcons sit one place higher than the West Country outfit on account of their superior win record, and could put daylight between them and the foot of the table with a sixth victory of the season on Friday evening.

Saturday 25 March

Saracens vs Harlequins - 2pm (2.30pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

The second of four live games on BT Sport is the pick of the bunch as runaway league leaders Saracens renew their bitter rivalry with 2021 champions Harlequins on Saturday afternoon. Pacesetters Sarries were turned over by Sale Sharks in their most recent Premiership outing but the London club remain six points at the top of the tree and all but guaranteed of a place in the play-offs. Meanwhile Saturday's visitors to the StoneX Stadium Harlequins are fast slipping out of the play-off picture with the semi-finals on the horizon. Tabai Matson's endured a nightmare start to 2023, losing six of their last seven Premiership outings, with that sole win coming at Exeter Chiefs back on the first weekend of March. Last weekend's humiliating 51-26 reversal at the hands of struggling Bristol saw Quins hit a new low to leave them eight points off the top four. Having won the battle for the England number 10 shirt, will Owen Farrell get the best of Marcus Smith again as the two fly-halves prepare to face-off for their clubs?

London Irish vs Northampton Saints - 5pm (5.30pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday's double bill of domestic drama concludes at the GTech Community Stadium where the battle for the top four will be in sharp focus. Hosts London Irish have won five of their last six to catapult them into play-off contention. The Exiles are currently fifth in the standings, just two points shy of Saturday's visitors Northampton, who hold the fourth and final play-off position. Victory for Irish on Saturday evening would see them leapfrog the Saints into fourth to put them in pole position for a semi-final spot with just three weekends remaining in the regular season. Meanwhile Northampton will be desperate make it back-to-back league victories having returned to winning ways in style against Bath last weekend. A shock 62-8 defeat at Bristol in Round 19 provided a welcome reality check but Phil Dowson's men are back on track and well placed to reach the last four ahead of their trip to the capital.

Sunday 26 March

Bath vs Exeter Chiefs - 2pm (2.30pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate