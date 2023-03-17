Dave Walder has stepped down as the director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons with immediate effect - having only taken the job from Dean Richards last summer.

Newcastle were in a reasonably healthy place in the Gallagher Premiership heading into 2023 and kicked off the new year with a hugely impressive 45-26 over defending champions Leicester Tigers.

However, four straight domestic defeats, along with elimination from the Challenge Cup, have created a more gloomy atmosphere around Kingston Park.

While Walder will leave in the summer at the end of his contracted period, Mark Laycock, who had already been part of the Falcons' coaching set-up, will take the helm ahead of the visit of Gloucester next Friday.

Walder represented Newcastle as a player and was part of the side that won the 2004 Powergen Cup, before joining the club's coaching staff 10 years later, fulfilling several roles including head coach and backs and attack coach.