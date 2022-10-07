It's time to go again! The greatest club competition in world rugby resumes this weekend, with every game from the Heineken Champions Cup live on BT Sport. All eyes will be on champions La Rochelle as the French giants look to go back-to-back in a new-look European format. Ronan O'Gara's side claimed the first piece of silverware in the club's history with a hard-fought victory over four-time winners Leinster in last season's Marseille showpiece. Now the battle to be crowned kings of European rugby continues with some blockbuster additions to the party.

The 2022/23 campaign has some added spice with the introduction of southern hemisphere teams for the first time ever as Vodacom Bulls, DHL Stormers and Cell C Sharks join the competition. Overall 24 clubs will be divided into two pools of 12 – Pool A and Pool B – with fixtures played over nine weekends, with four rounds of pool-stage matches. The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a new two-legged round of 16 tie, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 20 May 2023. Read on for a full list of BT Sport's live coverage of the pool stage of the Heineken Cup.



Heineken Champions Cup matches on BT Sport 2022/23 Round 1

Friday 9 December London Irish vs Montpellier - (8pm KO), BT Sport 1HD Saturday 10 December Racing vs Leinster - (1pm KO), BT Sport 2HD Sharks vs Harlequins - (1pm KO), BT Sport 1HD Gloucester vs Bordeaux-Begles - (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 1HD Clermont vs Stormers - (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 2HD La Rochelle vs Northampton Saints - (5.30pm KO), BT Sport 1HD Bulls vs Lyon - (5.30pm KO), BT Sport 2HD Castres vs Exeter - (8pm KO), BT Sport 1HD Sunday 11 December Sale Sharks vs Ulster - (1pm KO), BT Sport 2HD Saracens vs Edinburgh - (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 2HD Munster vs Toulouse - (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 3HD Ospreys vs Leicester Tigers (5.30pm KO), BT Sport 2HD Round 2

Friday 16 December Leinster vs Gloucester - (8pm KO) Bordeaux vs Sharks - (8pm KO) Saturday 17 December Exeter Chiefs vs Bulls - (1pm KO) Edinburgh vs Castres - (1pm KO) Leicester Tigers vs Clermont - (3.15pm KO) Lyon vs Saracens - (3.15om KO) Ulster vs La Rochelle - (5.30pm KO) Stormers vs London Irish - (5.30pm KO) Montpellier vs Ospreys - (8pm KO) Sunday 18 December Northampton Saints vs Munster - (1pm KO) Toulouse vs Sale Sharks - (1pm KO) Harlequins vs Racing - (5.30pm KO) Round 3 Friday 13 January Clermont vs Leicester Tigers - (8pm KO) Saturday 14 January

Gloucester vs Leinster - (1pm KO) Sale Sharks vs Toulouse - (1pm KO) Munster vs Northampton Saints - (3.15pm KO) Sharks vs Bordeaux - (3.15pm KO) La Rochelle vs Ulster - (5.30pm KO) Bulls vs Exeter Chiefs - (5.30pm KO) Saracens vs Lyon - (8pm KO) Ospreys vs Montpellier - (8pm KO) Sunday 15 January London Irish vs Stormers - (1pm KO) Castres vs Edinburgh - (1pm KO) Racing vs Harlequins - (3.15pm KO) Round 4 Friday 20 January Leicester Tigers vs Ospreys - (8pm KO) Lyon vs Bulls - (8pm KO) Saturday 21 January Harlequins vs Sharks - (1pm KO) Northampton Saints vs La Rochelle - (1pm KO) Leinster vs Racing - (3.15pm KO) Bordeaux vs Gloucester - (3.15pm KO) Exeter Chiefs vs Castres - (5.30pm) Stormers vs Clermont - (5.30pm) Ulster vs Sale Sharks - (8pm KO) Sunday 22 January Montpellier vs London Irish - (1pm KO) Toulouse vs Munster - (3.15pm KO) Edinburgh vs Saracens - 5.30pm KO) *Further TV details to be announced shortly Click here for full list of 2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup fixtures

Heineken Champions Cup pools 2022/23

Pool A (with opponents in brackets) Castres (Exeter Chiefs and Edinburgh) Saracens (Lyon and Edinburgh) Bulls (Lyon and Exeter Chiefs) Bordeaux-Begles (Gloucester and Sharks) Harlequins (Racing and Sharks) Leinster (Racing and Gloucester) Racing (Harlequins and Leinster) Gloucester (Bordeaux and Leinster) Sharks (Bordeaux and Harlequins) Lyon (Saracens and Bulls) Exeter (Castres and Bulls) Edinburgh (Castres and Saracens) Pool B (with opponents in brackets) Montpellier (London Irish and Wasps) Leicester (Clermont and Ospreys) Stormers (Clermont and London Irish) Toulouse (Sale Sharks and Munster) Northampton (La Rochelle and Munster) Ulster (La Rochelle and Sale Sharks) La Rochelle (Northampton and Ulster) Sale Sharks (Toulouse and Ulster) Munster (Toulouse and Northampton) Clermont (Leicester and Stormers) London Irish (Montpellier and Stormers) Ospreys (Montpellier and Leicester)

How does the Heineken Cup pool stage work?

The 24 qualified clubs were placed into four tiers based on their finishes from the Top 14, Gallagher Premiership and the United Rugby Championship. Those teams were then divided into two pools of 12 - Pool A and Pool B. The number one and two ranked teams in each domestic competition have been placed in Tier 1. Teams that finished third and fourth in their domestic leagues are in Tier 2, with fifth and sixth in Tier 3 and seventh and eighth-placed sides completing Tier 4. Clubs from Tier 1 and 4 were drawn in the same pool and will play one another home and away over four pool-stage rounds - as long as they are not from the same domestic league. The six highest-ranked clubs from each pool, as well as the 9th and 10th ranked clubs from each pool, will qualify for a Round of 16. The 2022/23 season will be played over eight weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting in December.

The knockouts include a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, culminating in the Dublin finals at the Aviva Stadium May 20, 2023.