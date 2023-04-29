Just four teams remain in the Champions Cup as the competition draws closer to what promises to be a thrilling conclusion. Two French sides, one English and one Irish represent the semi-finalists, with Leinster many people's favourites to win the title. Toulouse and outsiders Exeter Chiefs impressed in the quarter-finals, though, and La Rochelle have been strong throughout. Read on for the lowdown on both last-four games, as well as TV channel information and live-stream details, as the road to June's Dublin final continues.

Saturday 29 April

Leinster vs Toulouse -2.30pm (3pm kick-off) on BT Sport 3

Leinster are the bookies' favourites to win a fifth Champions Cup and head coach Leo Cullen appears to have put together a team capable of going one better than last year. Defeat to current holders La Rochelle in Marseille will have hurt for everyone associated with Leinster but the response has been impressive. Premiership side Leicester Tigers were swept aside 55-24 in the quarter-finals and current French Top 14 leaders Toulouse are the next obstacle in the way. Toulouse were also dominant in their last-eight match, beating Cell C Sharks 54-20. Both of these teams are confident, then, and in Ireland and France they represent two of rugby union's strongest nations heading into the World Cup later this year. Leinster boast one of the strongest squads in the competition but they will be without centre Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe, with Charlie Ngatai and Jordan Larmour coming into the side. Toulouse have been boosted by the availability of Julien Marchand, but he is only fit enough for a place on the bench and will be replaced by Peato Mauvaka.

Sunday 30 April

La Rochelle vs Exeter Chiefs - 2.30pm (3pm kick-off) on BT Sport 1