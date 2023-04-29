Leinster Rugby v Toulouse - Semi FinalApr 29 LIVE
Just four teams remain in the Champions Cup as the competition draws closer to what promises to be a thrilling conclusion.
Two French sides, one English and one Irish represent the semi-finalists, with Leinster many people's favourites to win the title.
Toulouse and outsiders Exeter Chiefs impressed in the quarter-finals, though, and La Rochelle have been strong throughout.
Read on for the lowdown on both last-four games, as well as TV channel information and live-stream details, as the road to June's Dublin final continues.
Saturday 29 April
Leinster vs Toulouse -2.30pm (3pm kick-off) on BT Sport 3
Leinster are the bookies' favourites to win a fifth Champions Cup and head coach Leo Cullen appears to have put together a team capable of going one better than last year.
Defeat to current holders La Rochelle in Marseille will have hurt for everyone associated with Leinster but the response has been impressive.
Premiership side Leicester Tigers were swept aside 55-24 in the quarter-finals and current French Top 14 leaders Toulouse are the next obstacle in the way.
Toulouse were also dominant in their last-eight match, beating Cell C Sharks 54-20.
Both of these teams are confident, then, and in Ireland and France they represent two of rugby union's strongest nations heading into the World Cup later this year.
Leinster boast one of the strongest squads in the competition but they will be without centre Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe, with Charlie Ngatai and Jordan Larmour coming into the side.
Toulouse have been boosted by the availability of Julien Marchand, but he is only fit enough for a place on the bench and will be replaced by Peato Mauvaka.
Sunday 30 April
La Rochelle vs Exeter Chiefs - 2.30pm (3pm kick-off) on BT Sport 1
Exeter Chiefs have surpassed expecatations to reach the semi-finals of the Champions Cup but they are certainly here on merit.
Struggling in mid-table in the Gallagher Premiership, the English outfit have had no such issues in Europe.
They swatted DHL Stormers aside in the last eight, winning 42-17 against their South African opponents.
La Rochelle, meanwhile, are out to retain their Champions Cup title and will be highly fancied to reach a second successive final.
They were given a tougher game in the quarter-finals, but still dominanted the contest and ran out 24-10 winners against Saracens.
The French side will be without centre Jonathan Danty for their clash with Exeter, so Dillyn Leyds replaces him. Romain Sazy also comes in at starting lock for Thomas Lavault.
Exeter, meanwhile, welcome back Jack Nowell from injury, while Scott Sio, Jonny Gray and Jacques Vermeulen all come back into the side.