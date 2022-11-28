After more than our fair share of goalless draws, today the World Cup went goal crazy! Day 9 started with the best game of the tournament so far as Cameroon met Serbia. The end-to-end tie even included one of the best goals we've seen in Qatar during the group stage. That was followed by a five-goal thriller between South Korea and Ghana. Brazil took their time, but saved some Brazilian magic for late on to win their match against Switzerland and qualify for the next round. And Portugal will join them after beating Uruguay 2-0 in Group H.

The day’s results Cameroon 3-3 Serbia South Korea 2-3 Ghana Brazil 1-0 Switzerland Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Match summaries

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia With both sides losing their opening group game, neither could afford to lose this one too. Before the match, Cameroon's goalkeeper Andre Onana was dropped from the squad after a reported fallout with his manager Rigobert Song. His replacement Devis Epassy was almost beaten after 10 minutes when Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic cut in from the right-hand side and curled a shot against the post. Mitrovic was then presented with a much easier chance to convert when the ball ricocheted in the box and fell at his feet just 12 yards out. His snap shot whizzed past the post. But despite Serbia having most of the ball and the best of the chances, it was Cameroon who took the lead. Jean-Charles Castelletto tapped the the ball in from a yard out after sneaking in at the back post to convert a flick on from a corner. Pierre Kunde should've doubled Cameroon's lead before the break when he ran through on goal but hit his shot too close to the keeper and put the rebound wide. And Sebia made them pay as the half ticked into injury time. Dusan Tadic floated a freekick into the box and defender Strahinja Pavlovic headed home to draw level. And it got worse for Cameroon. Two minutes later Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hit a shot from the edge of the box which curled into the bottom corner to give Serbia an unexpected half-time lead. Mitrovic did finally get his goal early in the second half, slotting home from close range after a well-worked passing move inside Cameroon's penalty area. The Indomitable Lions got themselves back into the game just after the hour mark when Vincent Aboubakar ran onto a Castelletto through ball and nonchalantly scooped the ball over the goalkeeper Karel Poborský-style. He thought he was offside, buy VAR gave the goal. Then moments later Eric Choupo-Moting found space at the back post to tap in and make it 3-3. Mitrovic had one more big chance to win the match for Serbia, but fired wired in the closing stages. A point keeps both sides' hopes alive of progressing, but they'll both need to win their final group fixture to go through to the knockout stages. Still, they both played their part in the most entertaining match of the tournament so far.

Vincent Aboubakar with the unconventional finish to pull a goal back for Cameroon

South Korea 2-3 Ghana South Korea started the game well, probing with pacy attacks and neat passing, but Ghana took the lead mid-way through the half when Mohammed Salisu stabbed home in the box following a freekick. The ball into the box looked to have struck Andrew Ayew's arm in the build up, but VAR decided not to intervene. And it was another ball into the penalty area that caused South Korea problems, when Jordan Ayew curled one to the six-yard box for Mohammed Kudus to head home after 34 minutes. South Korea pressed for a goal in the second half but lef themelves open to the counter attack, which the Black Stars tried to take advantage of with a number of half chances. Then just before the hour mark, some good perseverance on the left hand side by Lee Kang-In was followed by a lovely cross into the box for substitute Cho Gue-Sung to head home. Two minutes later the super-sub was at it again, this time powering in a header from a Kim Jin-Su cross from the byline. South Korea weren't level for long though - seven minutes later a Gideon Mensah ball into the box was mis-kicked by Inaki Williams, falling to Kudus to sweep home his second goal of the game and give Ghana the lead again. Kim Jin-Su almost got South Korea back on level terms, but his effort was blocked on the line and with under 10 minutes of the 90 to play he fired over the bar from a tight angle. South Korea gave everything to find an equaliser and with 10 minutes of injury time added they had a chance of snatching a point. But it wasn't to be - the Koreans had 22 shots on goal (seven on target) to Ghana's seven (three on target). After the final whistle South Korea's Head Coach Paulo Bento received a red card for aggressively remonstrating with English referee Anthony Taylor over not allowing South Korea to take their corner at the end of injury time.

Mohammed Kudus scored twice for Ghana

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland The Boys from Brazil turned up to face Switzerland in their second group game after impressing against Serbia in their opener, but this time they were without Neymar who is nursing an ankle injury. The Salecao started brightly with Vinicius Junior terrorising the left-hand side and Richarlison causing problems in the box. But it was Vinicius Junior ghosting into the box just before the half-hour mark that gave Brazil their first golden opportunity. Raphinha floated a ball in, but the Real Madrid forward didn't make the cleanest of connections and Yann Sommer pushed the ball past the post. The teams went into half-time all square and Switzerland would've been generally pleased at how they'd restricted Brazil's opportunities in front of goal. The neat link-up play between Vinicius Junior and Richarlison continued into the second half, with the Spurs' forward almost connecting with his partner's cross into the box early on. Then just after the hour mark Vinicius Junior took matters into his own hands, receiving the the ball on the left and running into the box to slide his shot into the bottom corner. But VAR identified an offside at the start of the move and Switzerland were let off the hook. Then in the 82nd-minute Brazil produced another piece of World Cup magic. Vinicius Junior passed the ball into the box and it was flicked first time by Rodrygo with the outside of his boot into the path of Casemiro, who let it bounce before hitting it on the half-volley into the far corner. A fitting way to end the match and confirm Brazil's passage into the next round.

Casemiro won the match for Brazil with a typically Brazilian goal

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to victory against Mexico earlier in the week - could Ronaldo do the same for Portugal in their second group game? Things started off well for CR7, with a nice bit of skill to pass the ball off the top of his shoulder to William Carvalho, who blazed his volley over the bar inside the opening ten minutes. Portugal dominanted the first half, but in the 31st-minute Uruguay created the best chance. Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur ran with the ball from his own half into the Portuguese area, where some neat footwork saw him bear down on goal with just the keeper to beat. Bentancur's finish was poor though and instead of lifting the ball over Sergio Rochet, he shot straight at him. Portugal had a great chance of their own early in the second half, though Joao Felix couldn't hit the target when through on goal. Then moments later Ronaldo looked like he'd glanced home a Bruno Fernandes cross with a deft header - but replays showed that the ball missed his immaculately gelled hair and the goal was given to the current Man United forward and not the recently departed one. With time ticking away Uruguay pressed for an equaliser. In the 75th-minute Maximiliano Gómez curled a shot against the upright from just outside the box. Then minutes later substitute Luis Suarez shot wide from close range after a freekick into the box caused chaos. Federico Valverde's through ball saw Giorgian de Arrascaeta close in on goal but his attempt lacked power and conviction and was gathered by Portugal's keeper Diogo Costa.y Then as the match rolled into injury time Bruno Fernandes dribbled into the box. As Juan Giménez went to ground to try and tackle him, the ball inadvertently hit his hand. The ref checked the monitor and awarded a penalty, which Fernandes put in the bottom corner. Fernandes pushed hard to get his hatrick, hitting the keeper from close range and the post from further out, but the match ended 2-0 and Portugal go through to the knockout stage. Uruguay need to win and hope South Korea don't in their final fixture to go through to the last 16.

Bruno scored Portugal's goal, despite Ronaldo claiming it

Goal of the day Vincent Aboubakar - Cameroon The Cameroon forward timed his run perfectly, latching on to a through ball from Castelletto. He drove into the box, but as the keeper and defender closed him down the ball seemed to get caught up beneath his feet. Aboubakar then scooped the ball over Vanja Milinković-Savić and it bounced up and into the roof of the net. The striker looked like he knew he was offside, which perhaps explains why he attempted such a cheeky finish, but after a VAR check the goal was given.

Save of the day Lawrence Ati Zigi - Ghana With South Korea chasing an equaliser in the final 15 minutes of the match, Mallorca midfielder Lee Kang-In stepped up to take a freekick from 30 yards out. His shot went over the wall and was heading for the bottom corner, but Alt Zigi got across well to push the ball past the post.

Player of the day Mohammed Kudus - Ghana Kudus has starred for Ajax this season, performing well in the Champions League. In the summer it looked like he might join Everton, but don't be surprised if Premier League clubs go back in for him in Janaury or next summer. Today he showed the world what all the fuss has been about, drifting into the box to head home for Ghana's first and being in the right place at the right time to fire in his nation's second. Kudus plays a pivotal role in Ghana's build up play with intelligent passing and his good positioning - and he can find the back of the net too. After the match Ghana Head Coach Otto Addo commented on Kudus: "He's a good player who is good one-on-one; he's fast and has very good game intelligence. "He has to work more defensively, for sure, but he's on the right track to be a great player. I just have high praise for him."

Magic moments Cameroon fans bringing colour to the World Cup. The entire Cameroon squad running across the pitch to celebrate with goalscorer Charles Castelletto. South Korea Head Coach Paulo Bento giving English referee Anthony Taylor both barrels after failing to let his side take a corner at the end of injury time. Bento received a red card for his protests. A member of the Ghanaian coaching staff taking a selfie with Spurs' Heung-min Son after the final whistle (picture below). A Neymar impersonator got mobbed in the stands at Brazil vs Switzerland.

Quote of the day Cameroon boss Rigobert Song on his decision to leave out first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana: "Andre has now been left out for disciplinary reasons. "I think we needed to make that decision. It was something that had to happen and maybe it was the trigger we needed for this performance. "In a squad you need to see discipline and if you can't fit in with that discipline, with what's required to be part of a squad, then you need to accept responsibility for that. "We don't question his ability - he plays for one of the top teams in Europe - but you need to ensure the team takes precedence over the individual. "At the moment I've asked him to wait and we will see if he is going to stay with us. It's up to him. The squad is more important than the interests of the individual."

Image of the day The cheek of it! A member of the Ghanaian coaching staff went up to Heung-min Son when he was in tears after the final whistle and took a selfie with him.

