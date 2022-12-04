France and England both cruised into the quarter-finals and set up one of the most eagerly-anticipated World Cup matches in years. Here’s how both teams navigated their last 16 games…

The day’s results France 3-1 Poland England 3-0 Senegal

Match summaries

France 3-1 Poland Kylian Mbappe excelled once again as France eased past Poland to set up a quarter-final against England. Despite a more ambitious approach from Poland, who had been criticised for some conservative displays in the group stages, the world champions always looked in control. And they led late in the first half when Olivier Giroud was slipped in behind by Mbappe and guided his finish into the bottom right corner. It was the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker’s 52nd goal for his country, a milestone that took him above Thierry Henry as France’s record goal scorer. The opening goal at such an inopportune time for Poland seemed to unravel their gameplan, and there was no real suggestion of a comeback after the break. Instead, Mbappe made the victory secure after a swift counter-attack led by Giroud, who found Ousmane Dembele. The winger picked out Mbappe in space on the left, and he cut inside before firing a powerful shot past Szczesny. With the Golden Boot already in his sights, Mbappe added a second of the game and a fifth of the tournament with another rasping strike from just inside the box. Szczesny could get nowhere near as the ball nestled in the top right corner. There was some consolation for Poland as Dayot Upamecano was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and Robert Lewandowski, at the second attempt, converted a penalty late in injury time. But it did little more than add an air of respectability to the scoreline. France progressed comfortably and look a formidable force again under Didier Deschamps. Next up for Les Blues: England.

England 3-0 Senegal A clinical display of finishing proved the difference as England comfortably beat Senegal to reach the quarter-finals. The AFCON champions started brightly and caused problems with a high press early in the game. But Jordan Henderson’s goal in the 38th minute changed the tone of the game and England were in cruise control from then on. The opener came against the run of play but it was a goal worthy of breaking the deadlock, with Harry Kane and Phil Foden linking up before Jude Bellingham burst into the box from the left. His cut back was met by Henderson who coolly swept his finish home. England’s lead was doubled soon after when Foden, with the first of two assists, played him through on goal. The Spurs striker made no mistake, firing emphatically past Edouard Mendy. A comparatively uneventful second half was exactly what Gareth Southgate wanted with a two-goal lead established, but there were still moments of real quality from the Three Lions. One of them produced the third goal as Foden broke clear down the left and picked out Bukayo Saka with a superb low cross. The latter’s finish, lifted over Mendy, was almost casual and indicative of the confidence flowing through this youthful team. Marcus Rashford might have added to the scoreline and netted his fourth goal of the tournament when he came on from the bench, but his late shot from a tight angle hit the side-netting. England were impressive again, though, and Saturday’s quarter-final against France promises to be a fascinating game.

Goal of the day Kylian Mbappe - France There were plenty to pick from given England’s incisive display against Senegal, with some excellent team goals in that game. But Kylian Mbappe’s second against Poland was a finish of such supreme confidence, lashed into the top right corner. Few players could score so nonchalantly in a World Cup knockout match.

Save of the day Jordan Pickford - England Jordan Pickford’s reaction stop to deny Boulaye Dia’s left-footed effort from close range with the score at 0-0. England were indebted to their goalkeeper, who didn’t have much to do but remained alert and did his job when called upon.

Player of the day Kylian Mbappe - France The PSG forward stood out again with another dynamic performance and two more goals to put him in pole position for the Golden Boot. England’s defenders will not be looking forward to the prospect of facing Mbappe, who so far has been the man of the tournament in Qatar.

Magic moments

Olivier Giroud scoring his 52nd goal for France and overtaking Thierry Henry as the country’s all-time top goal scorer. Jordan Henderson scoring his first ever World Cup goal to put England on course for victory.

Quote of the day Roy Keane on Jude Bellingham’s future after another starring performance against Senegal: “He’s going to be a superstar that kid. We keep using the word but maturity. He plays like he’s played 100 times for England.”

Image of the day

Harry Kane applauds England's fans after full-time

Said on social