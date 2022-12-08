When and where to watch Netherlands vs Argentina? Netherlands vs Argentina kicks off at 3pm on Friday 9 December. You can watch all the action from Lusail Stadium on BBC1 via BT TV.

Netherlands vs Argentina match preview It’s last chance saloon for Lionel Messi. The man judged by many to be the world’s greatest ever footballer has already announced Qatar 2022 will be his final World Cup and the Jules Rimet is the only trophy that has alluded him. Argentina began this World Cup campaign with an ignominious defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening clash but recovered with victory over Mexico and Poland to advance to the knockouts. They were pushed hard by Australia in the first knockout round but held on to record a 2-1 win and advance to a quarter-final clash on Friday evening. Messi, as always, has been central to everything good about Argentina. The Paris Saint-Germain forward netted the opener from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia, scored and assisted in the 2-0 win over Mexico and netted against the Australians. The 35-year-old has played every minute of every match and Lionel Scaloni’s side will once again look to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to lead them into the semi-finals. An intriguing Dutch side stand in Messi and Co’s way after easing past the USA in the last 16 thanks to Daley Blind, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries goals. One of the rising stars in Qatar has been Cody Gakpo. The PSV Eindhoven forward has three goals already this tournament and will hope to record another at the Lusail Stadium come Friday evening. Dutch coach Louis van Gaal has created a feel-good factor around the Netherlands in Qatar and the veteran coach will hope to continue that with a landmark victory over the Argentines. It's all to play for at the 89,000-seater Lusail Stadium and all eyes will be on Doha to see who can make it to the World Cup semi-finals.

Netherlands vs Argentina predicted line-ups Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Lionel Messi is taking part in what he insists is his final World Cup.

Netherlands vs Argentina: Injuries and suspensions Jeremie Frimpong has been declared fully fit after taking part in the squad for the USA win despite an ankle injury sustained in the build up to the match. His fellow defender Stefan de Vrij was ruled out of training due to a fitness issue but the Inter centre back is now back in the running to feature - though he'll have to displace Van Gaal's normal partnership of Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber and Nathan Ake. Argentina have a concern over the fitness of Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez who came off with a sprained ankle in the win over Australia and the Sevilla man will be a doubt for the match. Angel Di Maria is expected to return, however, after recovering from an issue with his quadriceps muscle. There are no other injury concerns for Lionel Scaloni heading into Friday's clash.

World Cup Form Netherlands: WDWW Argentina: LWWW

Netherlands vs Argentina: Form guide Louis Van Gaal's side have been impressive thus far with three wins and a draw on their way to the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar. A 2-0 win over Senegal, secured by two late goals, was followed up with a disappointing draw against Ecuador but Netherlands rounded off the group stages with a tame 2-0 victory over World Cup hosts Qatar. Argentina's campaign started off with a humiliating loss to Saudi Arabia in which Lionel Messi's penalty gave them the lead before the Saudis came storming back with two second-half goals. Yet the South Americans rallied and recovered with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland to ensure top spot in Group B and safe passage to the knockouts. They met unfancied Australia and raced into a two-goal lead with goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez before being pegged back and eventually holding on to advance to the last eight.

2022 FIFA Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is one of the men who will look to ease the burden on Lionel Messi.

What are they saying? Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk on Lionel Messi's threat “I would say he and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the standout players of the last two decades. There is only respect towards what they have achieved but, for us now, it is not a case of preparing just to face him. We are preparing to beat Argentina. “Obviously we know how big a part of their success he has been over the years but it’s not Netherlands versus Messi, it’s Netherlands versus Argentina.” Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni on his opposite number Louis Van Gaal "I was at Deportivo La Coruña when he was Barcelona coach and he was already a leading figure, I'm proud to take him on, everyone knows what he's done for football. "It's not as brilliant as previous Dutch teams, but they are very clear on what they do. It will be a great match between two historic teams. One will be knocked out, we hope we go through."

Cody Gakpo has three goals in four World Cup matches.