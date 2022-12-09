When and where to watch Morocco vs Portugal? Morocco vs Portugal kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 10 December. You can watch all the action from Al Thumama Stadium on ITV1 via BT TV.

Watch the stars of the World Cup! BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more, featuring the biggest names and breakout stars of Qatar all season long! Get BT Sport What's On

Morocco vs Portugal match preview Fresh from securing a shock win over Spain in the last 16, Morocco are out to spring another surprise when they take on Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Atlas Lions were unfancied going into the tournament but advanced top of their group before taking Spain to a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in normal and extra time. The winning spot-kick was a delicate panenka from Achraf Hakimi, who dumbfounded Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon to send Morocco through to the quarter-finals. After such an impressive win and defensive performance, Morocco will fear no one in the tournament as they prepare to come up against a dangerous Portugal side. All the headlines surrounding Portugal ahead of the clash against Switzerland were unsurprisingly about Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Fernando Santos' decision to drop the superstar from his XI. That decision was soon justified as Goncalo Ramos, Ronaldo's replacement, scored within 17 minutes and twice more before the tie was up as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1. It was a dominant victory for Portugal and the first time in the tournament where they've looked truly like a contender as Pepe, Rafael Leao and Raphael Guerrero also got on the scoresheet. They'll have to be at their best to get past the stern Morocco defence on Saturday, though, as they take on a team who've conceded one goal all tournament - an own goal. It promises to be a fascinating tie between a clash of styles in Doha as free-scoring Portugal meet water-tight Morocco for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco vs Portugal predicted line-ups Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal. Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.

Morocco players pray on the pitch to celebrate their win over Spain.

Morocco vs Portugal: Injuries and suspensions Morocco boss Walid Regragui is expected to name the same XI for the World Cup quarter-final clash against Portugal with no new injury concerns in the north African's camp. The big story is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be restored to the line-up by Fernando Santos. The Portugal manager was angered by Ronaldo's petulant reaction to be substituted off in the final group game and responded by dropping him to the bench for the win over Switzerland.

It worked a treat as his replacement Goncalo Ramos netted a treble and now all eyes will be on Santos' line-up to see whether Ronaldo makes it back into the fold. The former Manchester United man was used as a substitute with 17 minutes remaining in the clash. Full back Joao Cancelo and midfielder Ruben Neves were also left out surprisingly and both will be pushing for a start at the Al Thumama Stadium. Danilo Pereira is a doubt to feature following a rib injury while young left back Nuno Mendes has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

World Cup Form Morocco: DWWD Portugal: WWLW

Morocco vs Portugal: Form guide Morocco's campaign began with a goalless draw against Croatia before a surprise 2-0 win over Belgium and 2-1 victory against Canada in their final clash to top the group. The only goal they've leaked is a Nayef Aguerd own goal against Canada and that trend continued into the last 16 when they were unfortunate not to beat Spain in normal or extra time. Morocco were forced to go to a penalty shootout and after some hapless spot-kicks from Spain, Achraf Hakimi put the seal on the result with a panenka to send his nation through. Portugal have won three and lost one of their four matches so far in Qatar. Fernando Santos' men beat Ghana 3-2 in a thriller to open their campaign before scoring twice late on to defeat Uruguay and secure qualification. They rested players for the final group game against South Korea and paid the price as they threw away a 1-0 lead to taste defeat to round off the group. Yet ahead of what looked to be a tight game in the last 16, Portugal dismantled Switzerland 6-1 instead as they laid down a marker in the tournament to advance to the quarters.

2022 FIFA Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick on his first World Cup start.

What are they saying? Portugal coach Fernando Santos on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start: "Ronaldo will definitely (be involved), all the players on the bench can be used, if they are not in the starting line-up they can play later. "It is important to look at the example of this player's history, he is one of the best players in the world at playing professionally, being captain - all we have to do is think about this team collectively."

Fernando Santos speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo after leaving him on the substitutes' bench.