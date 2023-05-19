After a impressive midweek for Italian sides in Europe that saw Inter, Roma and Fiorentina reach the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals respectively, attention turns back to domestic matters with lots still at stake. The standout clash sees Napoli welcome the Nerazzurri to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona looking to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture in January that ended the Partenopei's unbeaten start to the league campaign. Lazio travel to Udinese looking to maintain a healthy distance ahead of fifth-placed Milan, who take on already-relegated Sampdoria on Saturday night. Roma, still on cloud nine after Thursday's nerve-wracking aggregate triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, face Salernitana on Monday evening, while Atalanta, just outside the European places, come up against 18th-placed Hellas Verona. Read on for the lowdown on the main storylines, plus information on how you can watch EIGHT matches from the Italian top flight exclusively live this weekend on BT Sport.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Can Inter catch Partenopei Nap-ping? It's a great time to be an Inter fan. Despite this being a season punctuated by spells of poor form and rumours of Simone Inzaghi's days in charge being numbered, the 2020/21 Serie A champions have hit top gear at an opportune time. Five straight Serie A wins - comprising 18 goals scored - have helped the Nerazzurri ease five points ahead of fifth-placed Milan in the race for Champions League football next term. However, Inter may not be need to qualify via the traditional route if they can do the improbable and shock Manchester City in Istanbul next month. With next Wednesday's Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina also to consider, Inzaghi looks set to continue his policy of rotation. According to Corriere dello Sport, Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa will replace Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko in the starting XI up front. Danilo D'Ambrosio and Stefan de Vrij are expected to come in for Matteo Darmian and Alessandro Bastoni, while Marcelo Brozovic slots into midfield in place of the injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who faces a race against time to be fit for City after suffering a thigh problem against the Rossoneri that forced him to make way for the Croatian. Lastly, Robin Gosens is expected to step in for Federico Dimarco, but Inzaghi's approach to freshening up the team has reaped its rewards in recent weeks and there's no reason to suggest that shouldn't continue on Saturday against a Napoli outfit who appear to be on the beach. Their 2-0 defeat against Monza last time out was symptomatic of a side who have already achieved their objective, with the visitors' defending looking notably more haphazard without the reassuring presence of Kim Min-jae - reportedly a key target of Manchester United. Luciano Spalletti is experimenting with alterations now that the title has been sewn up as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo also started on the bench along with the South Korean at Monza. However, if the centre-back is again left out from the start, Lukaku will fancy his chances of adding to his tally of 12 goal involvements in his last 12 games, while Kvaratskhelia is not likely to feature after suffering an injury in training on Thursday.

Lazio labouring towards top-four finish After looking in a strong position to finish second following a run of 22 points from 24 on offer - a streak that included victories over Napoli, Roma and Juventus - the wheels are threatening to come off Lazio's push to qualify for the Champions League. Just four points from their past five matches have left Maurizio Sarri's men only four points above Milan, with the Eagles' 2-2 draw against Lecce last Friday the perfect illustration of their late-season jitters. The Rome-based outfit needed a 94th-minute header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to avoid defeat against the relegation strugglers, who had missed a 23rd-minute penalty before going behind to a well taken strike from Ciro Immobile, his first league goal at the Stadio Olimpico since September. From then though, Lecce fought back hugely impressively courtesy of a Remi Oudin double before dropping two points at the death, with Sarri no doubt slightly concerned that his team are starting to falter, despite claiming following the unconvincing display that "not getting into the Champions League would not be a failure". However, in good news for the former Chelsea boss, Matias Vecino is in contention to return for Sunday night's trip to Udinese to bolster Lazio's midfield. Their upcoming opponents sit 12th and the lax defending in their last match that allowed Gaetano Castrovilli and Giacomo Bonaventura ample space to score in a 2-0 Fiorentina win will give Lazio's attackers hope. Sarri's opposite number Andrea Sottil, who has just had his contract extended until 2024, may well have talisman Beto back from injury, although centre-back Rodrigo Becao will be suspended after receiving a red card in Florence following a late melee - despite not even playing.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's 94th-minute equaliser spared Lazio's blushes against Lecce in a dramatic match

Milan moving towards disaster Since he took over in October 2019, Stefano Pioli's time in charge of Milan has been largely deemed a success. After six successive seasons finishing outside the top four, things were never going to change overnight when Pioli came in, and sure enough, a sixth-placed finish followed. However, the green shoots of recovery were evident in 2020/21 as the Rossoneri came second, before going one better last term as they pipped Inter to the Scudetto by a point, their first top-flight crown in 11 years. This campaign though has been a sobering reminder that significant squad strengthening is needed. Last weekend's terrible 2-0 defeat at lowly Spezia led to the squad addressing the angry travelling support at Stadio Alberto Picco, while their meek Champions League exit at the hands of Inter three days later won't have improved fan sentiment. Pioli's future is now heavily under scrutiny, with Milan now sitting fifth, four points off Lazio, and with star man Rafael Leao's contract situation up in the air. On a positive note for Pioli, he will have Leao available for the run-in, starting with the match against relegated Sampdoria on Saturday. The Genoa club's fate was sealed with a 2-0 defeat at Udinese earlier this month before they bounced back by drawing 1-1 at home to Empoli, although Roberto Piccoli's 93rd-minute leveller for the visitors was a bitter pill to swallow for Dejan Stankovic and his players. On paper, this looks like a game Milan should be heavy favourites for, but Pioli's men have dropped points at home to Salernitana, Empoli and Cremonese since mid-March. Inter legend Stankovic would dearly love to put the nail in the coffin of Milan's Champions League qualification ambitions.

Stefano Pioli is under intense pressure after Milan's poor Serie A form and meek Champions League exit

Mourinho's boys buoyant after UEL win Roma produced a classic Jose Mourinho backs-to-the-walls display against Bayer Leverkusen to eke out a 0-0 draw and advance to the Europa League final. The Giallorossi faced 23 goal attempts and registered just one themselves, but Edoardo Bove's first-leg winner proved decisive, taking the capital club through to their second successive European final after defeating Feyenoord 1-0 in last year's inaugural Europa Conference League showpiece. If Mourinho's men can edge past six-time Europa League winners Sevilla on 31 May, they won't need to finish in the top four to secure Champions League football, but if things don't go to plan in Budapest, their form in the league will take on huge importance. Sitting six points adrift of fourth-placed city rivals Lazio, Roma's chances of reaching Europe's premier competition through the conventional route for the first in four years look remote, but victory over Salernitana on Monday will keep them mathematically in the hunt for one more week at least. Roma have however been in a bit of a slump domestically of late, failing to win any of their last five matches, the latest of which was a goalless draw at Bologna. It's perhaps a relief in that case that they are facing a team they defeated 1-0 on the opening weekend of the campaign and with Paulo Dybala kept fresh after not being risked from the bench against Leverkusen following a period out due to an ankle problem. However, Salernitana have proved a tough nut to crack since former Swansea boss Paulo Sousa took over in February, with the Granata having lost just twice in 13 games since his arrival. Their late win over Atalanta courtesy of Antonio Candreva's emphatic finish has virtually ensured safety, but the Campanian team may need one point to be certain of survival if Hellas Verona unexpectedly beat Atalanta on Saturday and Spezia beat Lecce the following day. Roma go into the encounter with a couple of new doubts after the tough assignment in Germany. Leonardo Spinazzola was forced off with a muscular injury and was replaced by Nicola Zalewski, while Zeki Celik left the field in discomfort as Chris Smalling came on in his place. For Salernitana, Dylan Bronn is back from a yellow-card suspension to give Sousa a valuable extra defensive option ahead of a daunting Stadio Olimpico trip.

Atalanta crave victory over Verona Three successive wins a few weeks ago had put Atalanta sixth after a period of just three victories from 10. However, following that brief upturn, defeats to Juventus and Salernitana without scoring have pushed La Dea down to seventh. The loss in Salerno last time out was particularly gutting both because the winner was scored in the 93rd minute and because of the relative level of the opponent. After the match, Gian Piero Gasperini said: "It was a decent first half, but we weren't dangerous enough up front, then after the break we were outplayed at every level. "We don't have the right motivation for our place in the table and I have to take full responsibility for that." Gasperini now has to rally his troops ahead of home matches against Hellas Verona and Monza, either side of a trip to Inter, a fixture that falls between two cup finals for the Nerazzurri. However, he is having to contend with a mounting injury list, which includes Duvan Zapata, whose frustrating campaign is over after suffering a calf strain in training. He is joined on the sidelines by Brandon Soppy, who picked up a serious thigh problem at Salernitana. In better news though, Ademola Lookman returns after six matches out with a muscle injury, and his instincts in front of goal could prove hugely valuable in the next couple of weeks. Hellas Verona visit Gewiss Stadium sitting 18th and below Spezia only on head-to-head record (which is used in Serie A instead of goal difference as the primary way of separating teams level on points). Marco Zaffaroni's men came out on the wrong end of a 1-0 result against Torino last Saturday, slipping back into the relegation zone after a brief spell above the dotted line following a 1-0 win at Lecce. Zaffaroni has his own injury problems and won't be able to select Ondrej Duda and Pawel Dawidowicz after the pair picked up knee and thigh injuries respectively last time out, but he will have Giangiacomo Magnani at his disposal after he was substituted in the first half in the same game. He will also be boosted by the return of Ajdin Hrustic, who has been out since January with an ankle problem. Verona will need heroes to call on in the next three matches. Saturday would be a good time to start.

Ademola Lookman is back in a much-needed boost for Atalanta ahead of a crucial run-in