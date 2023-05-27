Time is running out for Leeds United. After a season of struggle and the dismissal of two managers, it falls on Sam Allardyce to save the Whites from relegation. The former Bolton and West Ham boss has taken just one point from his three games in charge so far and knows that nothing less than a win will be good enough on Sunday afternoon. Leeds must beat Tottenham and hope that neither Leicester nor Everton win their games. Here are three reasons to watch a huge match in the fight to avoid the drop, live on BT Sport 1.

All or nothing for desperate Leeds The permutations are clear for Leeds: if they fail to beat Spurs, they are relegated. That outcome would be financially damaging and prove a huge setback to the club’s progress over the last few years; Marcelo Bielsa only guided Leeds back to the Premier League in 2019-20 and the plan would have been to stay for longer than three years. But a return to the second tier is looming after a 3-1 defeat to West Ham last weekend, which left Allardyce’s side two points behind 17th-placed Everton and behind Leicester on goal difference. If there was any consolation after yet another damaging defeat, it was that the equation for Leeds was simplified. Many have already accepted relegation; even a win against Tottenham may not be enough if Leicester beat West Ham or if Everton get the better of Bournemouth at Goodison Park. And if Everton draw, Leeds would need to win by three goals to overtake the Toffees on goal difference. It’s a big ask, then, but Allardyce and his players have no choice but to go all out for victory. They will be backed by a vocal and optimistic crowd at Elland Road, who will expect, at the very least, their team to go out with a bang.

Kane to bid farewell to Spurs fans? If there is any truth in the speculation surrounding Harry Kane, this could be his last game in a Tottenham shirt. The prolific striker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Spurs’ disappointing season won’t have helped their chances of keeping hold of their prized asset. Despite Tottenham’s struggles this season - they could be set for their lowest league finish since the 2008-09 season - Kane has still managed to score 28 league goals, surpassed only by Erling Haaland. It’s arguably the most impressive season yet from the England forward, who has gone about his business with typical efficiency, unperturbed by the instability in the dugout and discontent in the stands. There is still hope for Spurs fans that Kane will dedicate himself to Tottenham no matter what, that he will choose to be a ‘one-club man’ like Alan Shearer or Steven Gerrard. But his loyalty is being tested with each season and few would begrudge the 29-year-old a move at this stage of his career. If his final game in a Spurs shirt is at Elland Road on Sunday, Kane will undoubtedly want to finish in style and reach the 30-goal mark in the Premier League.