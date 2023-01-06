Erling Haaland might have aspirations to one day become the record goal scorer in Manchester derbies. The prolific striker got a hat-trick in his first Premier League appearance against Man United in a Man City shirt, as Pep Guardiola’s side romped to a 6-3 win in October. And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Haaland at the top of the below list a few years from now. For now though, the Norwegian has some catching up to do as we take a look at the top scorers in the history of the Manchester derby. Don't forget, you can watch the 189th clash between the two sides exclusively live on BT Sport in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday 14 January.

Paul Scholes - 7 Scholes was revered for his long-range passing and ability to dictate a game from midfield. But he popped up with plenty of important goals too. The most memorable of his seven against United’s neighbours came in 2010, when he glanced home a header in injury time to secure a 1-0 win at the Etihad.

Joe Spence - 8 Very few football fans today will remember Spence’s exploits for Manchester United. The centre-forward was the club’s greatest goal scorer in the 1920s and early 1930s, netting eight times against City and ending his career as United’s then record scorer, with 168 goals in 510 appearances.

Brian Kidd - 8 A unique figure in Manchester’s football history, Kidd played - and scored - for both clubs in the derby (five for United and three for City). He later went on to work as a coach for both clubs too, uniquely endearing himself to both halves of the city.

Eric Cantona - 8 Known affectionately as 'The King' at Old Trafford, Cantona was very much a man for the big occasion. The eccentric Frenchman was a dominant presence in Manchester derbies throughout the 90s, as United flexed their superiority over their rivals, winning four Premier League titles with Cantona leading the line.

Colin Bell - 8 The first out-and-out City player on the list, Bell is a club icon for his exploits in a blue shirt in the 60s and 70s. The England international tormented United’s defenders as part of one of City’s best ever teams, helping his side to the First Division title in 1967-68.

Bobby Charlton - 9 A United legend and one of England’s best ever players, few can match Charlton’s achievements for the Red Devils. Only Wayne Rooney has scored more goals for the club than Charlton and several of them came against City, only adding to his legendary status at Old Trafford.

Sergio Aguero - 9 Fans of both clubs will need no reminders of Aguero’s brilliance in a City shirt. Famously, it was his late, late goal against QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 Premier League season that denied United the title and put the Citizens top on goal difference. But Aguero didn’t just damage United indirectly. His nine goals in the derby - including a brace in a 4-1 victory at the Etihad in 2013 - put him amongst the top scorers of all time in the fixture.

Francis Lee - 10 Another City great from the golden era of the late 60s and 70s, Lee was especially productive in the derby. The striker was known for his pace and for his ability from the penalty spot - he still holds the English record for the most spot kicks scored in a season. Incidentally, Haaland and Phil Foden, in this season’s 6-3 win, were the first City players to score a hat-trick against United since Lee in 1970.

Joe Hayes - 10

Other than Aguero, most of City’s top-performing strikers in derbies are from decades gone by. That will likely change in the years to come, but for now Hayes, who played for City between 1953 and 1965, is the club’s joint-top scorer against United. He is also City’s third highest scorer of all time, with 152 goals from 363 appearances.