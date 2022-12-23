Premier League Preview - Matchday 17Dec 23
Southampton vs Brighton: Match preview, predicted lineups, quotes, form, injuries and how to watch
Nathan Jones takes charge of his first home game at Southampton following Ralph Hasenhuttl's sacking, while opposite number Roberto De Zerbi only took over in September from Graham Potter.
When and where to watch Southampton vs Brighton
Southampton vs Brighton kicks off at 3pm on Monday 26 December.
You can catch all the action from St Mary's on Amazon Prime via BT TV.
Join the home of live football today
BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more.
Southampton vs Brighton preview
Having last earned promotion to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are in real danger of falling through the trap door this season.
Currently 19th, the Saints dispensed with Ralph Hasenhuttl after the 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle on 6 November, before bringing in Nathan Jones from Luton, with the Welshman overseeing a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield before the international break and an unconvincing 2-1 win over League One Lincoln in the Carabao Cup following the resumption, with Che Adams scoring all three goals since the change of manager.
Southampton's defence has generally been relatively solid this season, but they have had a tendency to understandably concede more against bigger sides (four against Tottenham and Manchester City, and four and three against Newcastle and Liverpool respectively in the last two league games).
Roberto De Zerbi had a lot to live up to when he took the helm at Brighton following their extremely positive start to the campaign, and while things have been decidedly mixed under the Italian since his appointment in September, there have been some notable highlights, including a 4-1 win over Chelsea, managed by the man De Zerbi succeeded, Graham Potter.
However, the Seagulls' return from the World Cup break was something of a rude awakening as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League One strugglers Charlton, albeit having fielded an understrength team.
Southampton vs Brighton predicted lineups
Southampton (5-3-2): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S Armstrong; A Armstrong, Adams.
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Caicedo; March, Lallana, Trossard; Welbeck.
Southampton vs Brighton: Injuries and suspensions
Tino Livramento is the only Southampton player missing as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament rupture suffered in April, while for Brighton, Jakub Moder is the definitely missing having sustained the same injury as Tino Livramento, coincidentally in the same month as the 20-year-old right-back.
Alexis Mac Allister won't feature following his part in Argentina's World Cup win - to be replaced by Billy Gilmour - and Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck may miss out with knocks.
Form (last six league matches from oldest to most recent)
Southampton – DWDLLL
Brighton – LDLWWL
Southampton vs Brighton: Last time they met
The last meeting between these was an extremely entertaining affair at the Amex in April.
Brighton got off to the perfect start when Marc Cucurella drilled in a cross that Fraser Forster couldn't gather and Danny Welbeck gleefully poked in the loose ball.
The hosts doubled their advantage as Oriol Romeu and Mohammed Salisu could only divert Leandro Trossard's pass for Danny Welbeck into his own net, but on the stroke of half-time, James Ward-Prowse halved the deficit with a trademark free-kick.
The visiting captain levelled the scores with a 25-yard piledriver after the break, and that was how things stayed.
In the reverse fixture, the Saints went ahead as Robert Sanchez's clearance was headed back in his direction and Nathan Redmond flicked a header on to Armando Broja, who chopped inside Shane Duffy before stabbing in.
However, having equalised very late at both Crystal Palace and West Ham to secure 1-1 draws, Neal Maupay repeated the trick on the South Coast when Jakub Moder's free-kick was initially blocked before the Poland international hoisted the ball back into the box for the striker to steer home unmarked in the 98th minute.
He said what?!
To follow...
Southampton vs Brighton: Players to watch
Romain Perraud has provided a valuable attacking threat, with two goals and two assists for Southampton this season, the most goal involvements in the side other than Che Adams.
Leandro Trossard's form for Brighton earned him a Belgium call-up for the World Cup. The 27-year-old has already scored seven goals at club level in 2022/23, just one off his total for the whole of last term.
Southampton vs Brighton: Key stats
- Southampton have only lost one of the last 11 matches between these two teams
- The last five games between these sides have seen both teams score
- Southampton have picked up just six point at home this season - the worst tally in the Premier League
- Only Arsenal and Leicester have scored more than Brighton away from home in England's top flight this term
Feedback