Southampton vs Brighton preview

Having last earned promotion to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are in real danger of falling through the trap door this season.



Currently 19th, the Saints dispensed with Ralph Hasenhuttl after the 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle on 6 November, before bringing in Nathan Jones from Luton, with the Welshman overseeing a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield before the international break and an unconvincing 2-1 win over League One Lincoln in the Carabao Cup following the resumption, with Che Adams scoring all three goals since the change of manager.

Southampton's defence has generally been relatively solid this season, but they have had a tendency to understandably concede more against bigger sides (four against Tottenham and Manchester City, and four and three against Newcastle and Liverpool respectively in the last two league games).

Roberto De Zerbi had a lot to live up to when he took the helm at Brighton following their extremely positive start to the campaign, and while things have been decidedly mixed under the Italian since his appointment in September, there have been some notable highlights, including a 4-1 win over Chelsea, managed by the man De Zerbi succeeded, Graham Potter.

However, the Seagulls' return from the World Cup break was something of a rude awakening as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League One strugglers Charlton, albeit having fielded an understrength team.