The second Manchester derby of the Premier League season, which will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport, is just days away. Pep Guardiola’s side have the bragging rights from the meeting back in October, coming out on top in an eventful 6-3 win at the Etihad. And there’s the potential for another classic at Old Trafford given United’s recent improvement and the importance of victory for both teams. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the best ever Manchester derbies from one of English football’s most historic rivalries.

Man Utd 4-3 Man City - 20 September, 2009 These were the early days of Man City’s transition into a big-spending powerhouse, but they had begun to make their mark in the Premier League. The likes of Carlos Tevez and Emmanuel Adebayor had been signed and there was a growing feeling that they would soon be challenging for major trophies. But things didn’t quite go as planned under Welshman Mark Hughes, who was sacked as City boss just two months after a dramatic 4-3 loss at Old Trafford. The visitors pegged their rivals back three times in an end-to-end contest before Michael Owen sent the home fans into raptures with a 96th-minute winner.

2009 Manchester United

Man Utd 1-6 Man City - 23 October, 2011 City got a measure of revenge on United a couple of years on from the late defeat. Remembered mostly for Mario Balotelli’s goal and subsequent celebration, when he revealed a shirt with the slogan ‘Why always me?’, this was perhaps the nadir of Sir Alex Ferguson’s long United tenure. Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Edin Dzeko were also on the scoresheet as Roberto Mancini’s side ran riot on their way to a first ever Premier League title. Though the game itself was one-sided and not much of a contest, it was certainly one of the most memorable Manchester derbies in recent memory.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City - 27 April, 1974 The narrative couldn’t have been scripted any better. Dennis Law, returning to Old Trafford but this time in blue not red, scored a late backheel to condemn United to a rare and unexpected relegation from the top flight. Law didn’t celebrate the goal and as a result was cast aside at City following the game. But he had played a huge part in a historic derby. United’s fans stormed the pitch before the final whistle and the match never officially finished, though the result was upheld. Law may not have enjoyed the outcome but there was plenty of schadenfreude in the away end.

Man City 2-3 Man Utd - 7 April, 2018 The result was ultimately in vain - City went on to win the league title comfortably - but United fans will still remember the feeling of relief that came with this victory. Guardiola’s side could have sealed the title on home soil against their closest rivals, a situation everyone from the red side of Manchester was desperate to avoid. And Jose Mourinho got his players fired up for the derby. They were 2-0 down in the first half when Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan struck, but a miraculous comeback was initiated by some Paul Pogba brilliance before Chris Smalling grabbed the winner after the break. Even if the bragging rights were short-lived, the significance was clear for the jubilant away fans.