When and where to watch Leicester vs Newcastle

Leicester vs Newcastle preview

Newcastle are the form team in the Premier League right now - the only side to have won their last five games in the competition.

Eddie Howe's men have even been talked about as possible title contenders by Pep Guardiola, and while winning the league is a bit of a stretch, they are third and only seven points behind Arsenal, albeit having played a game more than the Gunners, and resumed their campaign with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth courtesy of an own goal from Adam Smith.

While Newcastle have been hugely impressive in breaking into the top four, they have achieved that feat by beating some of their fellow Champions League qualification contenders, seeing off Chelsea 1-0 at St. James' Park having taken all three points from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the previous month.

The astonishing improvement of Miguel Almiron has been one of the team's elements of their excellent form, with the Paraguayan scooping October's Premier League Player of the Month award and Eddie Howe picking up the managerial equivalent.

Leicester are also in fine fettle having started the campaign disastrously, with seven defeats from their opening eight matches putting them rock bottom and heaping the pressure on Brendan Rodgers.

Since then however, 16 points from their subsequent eight games have seen the Foxes rise to 13th heading into the World Cup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, James Maddison has received a lot of the credit for the recent upturn in results.

The 25-year-old has 11 goal involvements in the division this season, with only Kevin De Bruyne, Ivan Toney, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland racking up more.

Youri Tielemans also seems back to his best, and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that both Maddison and the Belgian remain at the King Power Stadium past January, with Newcastle reportedly interesting in signing the Englishman.