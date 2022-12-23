Premier League Preview - Matchday 17Dec 23
Leicester vs Newcastle: Match preview, predicted lineups, quotes, form, injuries and how to watch
The Foxes picked up 13 points from a possible 18 before the international break, while the Magpies did even better, earning 16 points over the same period.
When and where to watch Leicester vs Newcastle
Leicester vs Newcastle kicks off at 3pm on Monday 26 December.
You can catch all the action from Goodison Park on Amazon Prime via BT TV.
Join the home of live football today
BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more.
Leicester vs Newcastle preview
Newcastle are the form team in the Premier League right now - the only side to have won their last five games in the competition.
Eddie Howe's men have even been talked about as possible title contenders by Pep Guardiola, and while winning the league is a bit of a stretch, they are third and only seven points behind Arsenal, albeit having played a game more than the Gunners, and resumed their campaign with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth courtesy of an own goal from Adam Smith.
While Newcastle have been hugely impressive in breaking into the top four, they have achieved that feat by beating some of their fellow Champions League qualification contenders, seeing off Chelsea 1-0 at St. James' Park having taken all three points from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the previous month.
The astonishing improvement of Miguel Almiron has been one of the team's elements of their excellent form, with the Paraguayan scooping October's Premier League Player of the Month award and Eddie Howe picking up the managerial equivalent.
Leicester are also in fine fettle having started the campaign disastrously, with seven defeats from their opening eight matches putting them rock bottom and heaping the pressure on Brendan Rodgers.
Since then however, 16 points from their subsequent eight games have seen the Foxes rise to 13th heading into the World Cup.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, James Maddison has received a lot of the credit for the recent upturn in results.
The 25-year-old has 11 goal involvements in the division this season, with only Kevin De Bruyne, Ivan Toney, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland racking up more.
Youri Tielemans also seems back to his best, and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that both Maddison and the Belgian remain at the King Power Stadium past January, with Newcastle reportedly interesting in signing the Englishman.
Leicester vs Newcastle predicted lineups
Leicester (4-1-4-1): Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.
Leicester vs Newcastle: Injuries and suspensions
Leicester's only absentees are Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira, who continue to recover after suffering a knee injury and an Achilles tendon rupture respectively.
For the visitors, Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak is still not ready to return to the starting XI having been out since September with a hamstring injury, while Emil Krafth is out into February after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture and Paul Dummett is out with a calf issue.
Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are all back from the World Cup and available for selection after playing against Bournemouth.
Form (last six league matches from oldest to most recent)
Leicester – DWWLWW
Newcastle – DWWWWW
Leicester vs Newcastle: Last time they met
The sides last met in April in the north-east, with Ademola Lookman putting the visitors ahead on 19 minutes, squeezing his shot under Martin Dubravka after Ayoze Perez's backheel from a short free-kick taken by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
January signing Bruno Guimaraes then equalised on half an hour. The Brazilian's close-range effort was blocked by Kasper Schmeichel, but the Dane was slow to gather and the Brazilian eventually managed to poke the ball between the goalkeeper's legs, with the goal being given following a VAR review to determine if there had been a foul on Schmeichel.
The turnaround was sensationally completed deep at the death when substitute Joe Willock ran 60 yards and saw his cross deflected perfectly into the path of the arriving Guimaraes, who powered in a diving header to send the Toon Army into raptures.
The reverse fixture was an exceptionally one-sided affair as Youri Tielemans put Leicester ahead from the spot after Jamaal Lascelles caught James Maddison.
A cute Maddison flick released Harvey Barnes to set up Patson Daka for an easy second, and although the lead was almost halved when Timothy Castagne's backpass almost beat Schmeichel, the Foxes moved out of sight as Maddison put the ball on a plate for Tielemans' second, before the assist-maker capped a wonderful afternoon for himself and the team by firing home a brilliant left-footed finish from an angle following a one-two with Daka.
He said what?!
More to follow...
Leicester vs Newcastle: Players to watch
Aside from Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, Wout Faes has been hugely effective in shoring up the leaky Leicester defence.
For Newcastle, it's hard to look past Bruno Guimaraes' influence, with the Geordie faithful barely believing that they have a player of the Brazilian's quality, despite his £40m price tag.
Leicester vs Newcastle: Key stats
- Newcastle have won three of their last five league games at Leicester
- James Maddison has scored four times against Newcastle in eight appearances - the only team he has netted more goals against is Southampton (five)
- Youri Tielemans has scored three times against Newcastle in eight appearances - the only team he has netted more goals against is Belgian side Oostende
- This fixture has seen 24 goals in the last six games
Feedback