Jurgen Klopp has revealed the two coaches who have inspired him most as a manager, lauding the way they “changed football”. The German is now more than seven years into his Liverpool tenure and has established a reputation as one of the most tactically innovative coaches in the Premier League’s history. Speaking ahead of the Reds’ trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, which you can watch live on BT Sport, Klopp discussed the managers he believes have had the biggest impact on the game.

“Johan Cruyff you have to mention as one of the most influential people in football history,” he told BT Sport. “Since I started thinking in football he was an outstanding player and coach and he developed a style of football. “And the other one for me is Arrigo Sacchi because he inspired my best coaches. I spoke to Sacchi once on the phone. I can’t speak Italian and he can’t speak German but we had someone to translate. “He really changed football in a really good way so that we can now organise football teams much better than our previous coaches were able to.”

Outside of football, Klopp highlighted the importance of family and religion in his life. “My missus and our two boys are the most important people in my life,” he said. “We are extremely happy with each other, we like to be with each other. My two sons are my best friends. “Becoming a father was tough - I was only 20. You get a nine-month preparation and when I had him in my hands for the first time there was no doubt; I knew in a split second the most important thing in my life was the responsibility for this little human. “Before that I was a completely normal 18, 19-year-old boy who didn’t know where to go and loved going out, but that changed in an instant and made me the person I am today even if it’s 36 years since then. I had no clue how it would all go. “I believe in God, so I think there’s a duty to be as positive as possible because life is a gift. I am extremely thankful for the situation I’m in. “In the worst possible moments, as long as my family and everyone I know is healthy, I’m blessed.”

An impressive personality both on and off the pitch, Klopp has gained many admirers during his time at Liverpool. But he insisted he is not someone to look up to, despite his achievements and a reputation as one of football’s most accomplished motivators. “I’m not a role model, I can’t be,” he said. “I can only play one role and it’s mine. I’m always 100% myself and that’s good in one way and it’s obviously not good in other ways. “I have no message because in this part of the world we are blessed with opportunities - not everybody, I know - but if you are blessed, growing up in a normal family, getting the education, then you have a really good chance to make your own way and that’s important. “Maybe in the past at 56 or 57 you would be an old man, but I don’t feel like an old man. I’m too old to understand the need of social media - so many people enjoy it but I don’t understand the use. “I always hate when people give their opinion without thinking and it happens on social media constantly because you cannot think that quickly. The world is led by that - it’s like s***storms.