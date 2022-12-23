When and where to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham Crystal Palace vs Fulham kicks off at 3pm on Monday 26 December. You can catch all the action from Selhurst Park on Amazon Prime via BT TV.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham preview The Premier League is back after an unpredecented mid-season break due to the World Cup. Crystal Palace's November ended on a low following a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, but their even spread of league results this season (W5, D4, L5) is reflected well in their recent form, with single-goal victories over Wolves, the Saints and the Hammers in amongst a draw at Leicester and losses at Forest and Everton (3-0). Meanwhile, Fulham's form dipped before the interruption as a goalless draw against Everton was followed by agonising last-gasp defeats to Manchester City and Manchester United on successive weekends. Nevertheless, the Cottagers currently sit ninth, above their opponents on goal difference, and have defied expectations after their previous three Premier League campaigns ended in relegation. Their rediscovered resilience was in evidence in twice coming back to draw against Bournemouth before impressive wins over Aston Villa and Leeds, and while defeats to both Manchester clubs were sickening, Marco Silva will be very satisfied with his side's displays in the first portion of the campaign. Following the sad passing on Friday of Fulham legend and one-club man George Cohen - who was also part of England's World Cup-winning side in 1966 - there will be a minute's applause at all Premier League matches taking place from Boxing Day to 28 December.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham predicted lineups Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Zaha, Eze. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Tosin, Diop, Ream; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Vinicus.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Injuries and suspensions Long-term absentees Nathan Ferguson (Achilles tendon) and James McArthur (groin) are still not ready to feature yet for Crystal Palace, although Jack Butland and Chris Richards should both be in the squad after recovering from a fractured finger and a leg injury respectively, with both playing a part in December friendlies. For Fulham, Marco Silva has said that Aleksandar Mitrovic's foot injury will continue to be monitored after the Serbia international played at the World Cup despite not being 100% fit, making him doubtful for the trip to Selhurst Park, while first and second-choice left-backs Antonee Robinson and Layvin Kurzawa may also not be fit for the London derby, the former also due to a foot injury, which was picked up at the World Cup while playing for the USA. If neither are ready, Tim Ream can shuffle across into that position, with Tosin partnering Issa Diop at centre-back. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed return to the fold after each serving one-match suspensions for picking up five yellow cards in the league, but Manor Solomon's participation is uncertain after a small injury setback from his knee problem sustained in August, with Silva keen to stress that the latest issue was not related to his knee.

Form (last six league matches from oldest to most recent) Crystal Palace – DWLWWL Fulham – DWWDLL

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Last time they met The last meeting between these sides resulted in a goalless draw in SE25 in February 2021, with Joachim Andersen, then of the visitors and now with the Eagles, missing the target either side of the break and seeing an effort blocked by Gary Cahill, while Tosin Adarabioyo and Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw efforts comfortably dealt with by Vicente Guaita, who produced a superb point-blank save to deny Josh Maja. Much like the match, Fulham's season ended in bitter disappointment, while Palace ended the campaign in 14th in Roy Hodgson's final season in charge.

What the managers said Patrick Vieira on his Crystal Palace side's four friendlies over the winter, including a training camp in Turkey: "We had a difficult pre-season where we had two groups, so it was really difficult to work more on details. The 10 days we had in Turkey allowed us to focus on some important parts of the game that will allow us to improve as a team. "[Working hard] was the plan. It was important to keep the tempo and rhythm of the Premier League. We had the first couple of weeks off, then a really good trip in Turkey. The players are working well and working hard. We’re ready to go." Marco Silva on the passing of Fulham legend and 1966 World Cup winner George Cohen on Friday at the age of 83: "George Cohen is a huge loss for Fulham and for English football with him having won the World Cup. It is a sad day for everyone here and as the manager, I wish to send my condolences from everyone to his family and all those closest to him. "To have been a one-club man and made over 450 appearances for the club sets a huge example, and he is one of the biggest parts of this club's history. "That is an unbelievable number of games, it speaks for itself and I know what he represents for Fulham. Not just when he was playing, but off the pitch and afterwards as well. Of course at our next home game on New Year's Eve the club will be marking the sad event. "There is a statue of George outside Craven Cottage – that says everything. He is one of the greatest and most important to play for Fulham, if not the greatest. I have been speaking to people this morning and you can feel the pride from not just Fulham, but from all over the country."

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Players to watch Joachim Andersen has been integral to Palace's defensive set-up since moving to the club in the summer of 2021 from Fulham, where he impressed despite their relegation. For Fulham, Andreas Pereira has been given a new lease of life since moving from Manchester United and has six goal involvements (two goals and four assists) in 15 games, the most in the side apart from Aleksandar Mitrovic.