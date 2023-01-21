Chelsea have signed attacker Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven, with the 20-year-old joining on a seven-and-a-half year for a fee thought to be worth £30.7m. Madueke, who played for both Crystal Palace and Tottenham at youth level, decided to move to the Netherlands in 2019 in search of first-team opportunities and went on to play 80 times for PSV, racking up 20 goals and 11 assists in the process, including two impressive strikes to help them win the 2021 Dutch Super Cup in a thumping 4-0 win over Ajax. Now, the England U21 international is hoping to shine in the Premier League - but his registration for the Blues comes too late for their must-win clash at Liverpool at Saturday lunchtime, which is exclusively live on BT Sport.

Madueke told Chelsea's official website: "I'm really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world. "To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can't wait to get started. "I am excited for what the future holds, the owner's vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level." Chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: "We're delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. "He's an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV, playing in a strong European league, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team." Madueke, who can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder or a forward, has flitted between playing on the right of a front three and on the right wing behind a central striker during the course of this season under Ruud van Nistelrooy, but found his place in the team impeded by the presence of Xavi Simons and former Aston Villa man Anwar El Ghazi.