Chelsea complete £30.7m deal for England U21 international Noni Madueke - with the west Londoners' transfer spending in January rising to almost £150m
The 20-year-old, who has joined from PSV Eindhoven and played for Crystal Palace and Tottenham at youth level, has signed a seven-and-a-half deal, mirroring the lengthy contracts handed out to fellow January recruits Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk.
Chelsea have signed attacker Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven, with the 20-year-old joining on a seven-and-a-half year for a fee thought to be worth £30.7m.
Madueke, who played for both Crystal Palace and Tottenham at youth level, decided to move to the Netherlands in 2019 in search of first-team opportunities and went on to play 80 times for PSV, racking up 20 goals and 11 assists in the process, including two impressive strikes to help them win the 2021 Dutch Super Cup in a thumping 4-0 win over Ajax.
Now, the England U21 international is hoping to shine in the Premier League - but his registration for the Blues comes too late for their must-win clash at Liverpool at Saturday lunchtime, which is exclusively live on BT Sport.
Madueke told Chelsea's official website: "I'm really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world.
"To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can't wait to get started.
"I am excited for what the future holds, the owner's vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level."
Chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: "We're delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea.
"He's an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV, playing in a strong European league, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team."
Madueke, who can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder or a forward, has flitted between playing on the right of a front three and on the right wing behind a central striker during the course of this season under Ruud van Nistelrooy, but found his place in the team impeded by the presence of Xavi Simons and former Aston Villa man Anwar El Ghazi.
Madueke has become the fifth signing that Chelsea have made this January already, following the captures of centre-back Benoit Badiashile, forward David Datro Fofana, winger Mykhailo Mudryk and forward Joao Felix, with the latter arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid and receiving a red card on his debut against Fulham, resulting in a three-match ban, the second of which is served against Liverpool.
Those deals have taken the west Londoners' spending for this current window to almost £150m, with the total transfer outlay since Boehly took over last June now in excess of £400m.
Madueke's long contract is also part of an emerging trend at Chelsea, with Badiashile also tied to a seven-and-a-half-year deal, while Mudryk is contracted to stay at Stamford Bridge a year longer, until the summer of 2031.
