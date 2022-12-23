You can catch all the action from the Emirates Stadium on Amazon Prime via BT TV .

Arsenal vs West Ham preview

Gooners are daring to dream as Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign five points clear of favourites Manchester City, as the north London outfit aim for their first title in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta has created a settled side who have already shown their mettle on numerous occasions this campaign, as gritty wins over Fulham, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea demonstrate, with the team heading into the World Cup off the back of three straight league wins over Nottingham Forest, Graham Potter's men and Wolves.

Arsenal also have a encouraging spread of goalscorers this season, with Martin Odegaard leading the way on six league goals, with two of the Gabriels, Jesus and Martinelli, just behind on five, and Bukayo Saka (four) and Granit Xhaka (three) chipping in as well. However, Jesus is now out for around three months, placing much of the Gunners' goalscoring burden on the shoulders of the inexperienced Eddie Nketiah.

West Ham ended the first portion of their campaign in the top flight the same way they started, with three defeats, as they finished on the losing side against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Leicester.

In between those struggles, the Irons have picked up wins over Villa, Wolves, Fulham and Bournemouth, but only the first of those victories came on the road.

David Moyes will hoping that big-money summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has used the World Cup break to refresh mentally as the Italy striker currently finds himself on nine competitive games without a goal, although the 23-year-old may not be fit to play in north London after rolling his ankle in a friendly at Fulham earlier this month.