Notts County host Dorking on Saturday afternoon looking to keep pace with Wrexham at the top of the National League. The Magpies are four points behind the leaders, who won 4-0 at Dagenham and Redbridge in midweek, but that gap could be extended to seven points if Wrexham beat Southend tomorrow. With County kicking off at 5.20pm live on BT Sport, the pressure will be on them to take all three points.

Can County bounce back after dropping points? It was a sickening day for Notts County fans last time out at Meadow Lane as Dagenham produced an unlikely smash and grab to win 2-1 in front of the BT Sport cameras. After that disappointment, the Magpies could only draw at Bromley, though Macaulay Langstaff did prevent back-to-back defeats with an injury-time equaliser. Still, wins are essential given the pace at the top of the division and County are in need of a response this weekend. Nothing but a convincing win will be the expectation against a Dorking side struggling at the wrong end of the division and leaking goals at an alarming rate. If Wrexham’s game against Southend doesn’t survive the weather, County can close the gap at the top to one point. That should be motivation enough for the title hopefuls. Manager Luke Williams has high standards and he will undoubtedly be demanding a performance and a result to match it.

MI News/NurPhoto

Will Dorking do the double? Strangely, Dorking are one of only two teams to have beaten Notts County in the National League this season. Back in September, two late goals from James McShane gave the Surrey side a 3-1 win, despite a backs-to-the-wall performance against their far more fancied opponents. The artificial pitch might have contributed to that shock result and Dorking will have no such advantage this time. Their away form doesn’t make for overly promising reading either: Marc White’s team have lost their last six games on the road, scoring just twice and conceding 15 goals. But the eccentric manager and owner will approach the trip to Meadow Lane without fear. “We know not to disrespect the things they do well, but we know what we’re going to try and pick on,” White said. “We’re going to try and pick on them defensively, that’s how it is. “They don’t have to defend a lot. If we get beat 7-0, people can say ‘Marc, that didn’t work’, but we’ll see.”