Jude Bellingham is perhaps at the very top of the list of world football’s most in-demand players after his exploits for England at the World Cup. The 19-year-old’s stock was high before the tournament but his dynamic performances on the biggest stage have taken things to another level. It seems inevitable, then, that the Borussia Dortmund youngster will make a big-money move to one of Europe’s super clubs in the near future. The big question is: which one will he join?

Bellingham to Liverpool Liverpool have, according to the rumour mill, been the most enthusiastic and persistent in their pursuit of Bellingham. The Reds are in something of a transitional period with a few key players past their peak, including midfielders Jordan Henderson, Thiago and James Milner. A refreshed midfield is clearly a priority for Jurgen Klopp and who better to bring in than Bellingham, a player with all the attributes to excel in the German’s high pressing, intense style of play. Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners to sign the teenager, although the competition is likely to be fierce.

Bellingham to Real Madrid There are already a couple of midfield wonderkids at Real Madrid in Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. But Florentino Perez has never been one to avoid indulgence. Los Blancos clearly intend to pack their midfield full of future Galacticos, with Bellingham potentially the final piece of the puzzle. The appeal of Real Madrid is obvious and often gives the Spanish club an edge - aside from their obvious financial might - in battles for coveted players. The European champions have reportedly attempted to sway Bellingham with the prospect of winning the Ballon d’Or, though that theoretically is more than achievable at any of the clubs involved in the race. But will the glamour of Real Madrid tempt the England international? Or is a move back to England his preference?

Bellingham to Chelsea If Bellingham does truly want to test himself in the Premier League, he’ll have no shortage of options. Chelsea are, predictably, interested in the Dortmund man, but they are very much outsiders as things stand. After a worrying start to the season and a run of poor form before the World Cup, a top four finish and Champions League football is hardly a guarantee for Graham Potter’s team. The opportunity to link up with England team-mate Mason Mount in midfield might appeal to Bellingham, but a move to Stamford Bridge seems unlikely as things stand. The Chelsea hierarchy will get a chance to watch the Birmingham-born teenager in action when they face Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 next year, with both legs exclusively live on BT Sport.

Bellingham to Manchester City Man City boss Pep Guardiola is one of many admirers of Bellingham and it would hardly be a surprise if the Premier League champions flexed their financial muscle to get a deal over the line. “He was 17 when he arrived [at Dortmund] but it was not just about his quality, how he was leading, his kicking, going to the referee,” Guardiola said after his side played Dortmund in the Champions League earlier this season. “This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains. The quality, everybody knows it. The whole package is really good.” Bellingham, of course, has a ready-made understanding with Erling Haaland after the two played together in Germany. And, like Liverpool, City are beginning to look to the future with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan now in their 30s so he could be the ideal replacement in the engine room.