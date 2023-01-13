BT Sport will show the latest edition of El Clasico on Sunday as arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the Spanish Super Cup final. Both sides came through penalty shootouts to set up the blockbuster showpiece in Saudi Arabia. They were pushed all the way by Valencia and Real Betis respectively, but goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Marc Andre ter Stegen were the difference in the shootouts. Sunday’s Clasico, the second of the season, promises to be another clash to savour as the Spanish giants battle it out for the coveted trophy.

Latest chapter in Clasico story The latest act in Europe’s biggest fixture will be played out in Saudi Arabia as the bitter rivals, who are tussling for supremacy in La Liga, meet in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The historic match remains unmissable with headline acts Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski supported by a stellar cast of emerging talent including Eduardo Camavinga, Pedri and Gavi. There is no doubt that the legendary clubs are once again the pre-eminent forces in Spain and Sunday’s meeting promises to be a captivating affair as both look to lay down a marker. Real produced a clinical display to win the most recent meeting of the sides in October, with Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo scoring in a 3-1 victory at the Bernabeu. It was a significant moment for Los Blancos after they were thrashed 4-0 by Barcelona in March as the Xavi revolution looked to be gathering pace. With only three points between them in La Liga, Sunday’s meeting will have ramifications far beyond Riyadh as both try to reimpose themselves at the summit of Spanish football.

Carlo Ancelotti won the Super Cup with Real Madrid last year while Xavi is targeting his first trophy as Barcelona boss

Xavi targets first trophy as Barcelona coach Fourteen months after his emotional return, Xavi has the chance to clinch his first trophy as Barcelona manager. On the domestic front, the club’s spending gamble appears to be paying off with Barcelona leading the way in La Liga as they go in search of a first title since 2018-19. Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde all arrived in the summer for almost £200m despite the club’s startling debts. However, they suffered the ignominy of an early Champions League exit for the second successive year, dropping into the Europa League where they will face Man Utd. Xavi has overseen a tumultuous period at Camp Nou but is only one game away from a maiden trophy as Barcelona coach, with great rivals Real Madrid standing in their way. “I am here to win titles and if there are no titles this season you are going to kill me,” he said before the semi-final victory over Real Betis. The first piece of silverware of the Xavi era will be an important milestone for the club as he looks to guide Barcelona back to the glory days.

Madrid eye another trophy-laden season Serial winners Real Madrid are quietly targeting another historic season under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos comfortably sealed the La Liga title last year and memorably won the Champions League after a sensational run to the final. They also hold the Spanish Super Cup after beating Athletic Bilbao last January. Remarkably, they are still in the hunt for six trophies this season. They have already clinched the UEFA Super Cup and will double their tally with victory win over Barcelona on Sunday. They are decidedly in the La Liga title race and remain in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, with the Club World Cup also coming up next month. The 12-time winners of the Spanish Super Cup have struggled for fluency since the World Cup but are renowned for finding their best form when it matters most. They were wasteful against Valencia in the semi-final and had goalkeeper Courtois to thank for a fine shootout performance after Benzema’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Samuel Lino. “Titles are always important for this club,” said Ancelotti. “Last year it was a title that gave us confidence for the season. Hopefully, it can be the same in this Super Cup.”