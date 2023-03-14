Manchester City host RB Leipzig on Tuesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. The two sides are level after the first leg a fortnight ago and the tie is finely poised as Man City bid to make the quarter-finals of Europe's top club competition. Here's why you should watch and find out from 7pm this Wednesday evening, live on BT Sport 1.



Will Erling Haaland find his shooting boots in Europe? By some Premier League strikers' standards, one goal in six matches in all competitions constitutes a good month's work. But given Erling Haaland's incredible goalscoring record it represents a miserable February in front of goal for the Norwegian hitman. Haaland netted nine in August and eight in October in comparison so Man City fans will be hoping there'll be a quick return to form from their star forward and fast.

The competition where Haaland has really made a name for himself is the Champions League after announcing himself to the world with a hat-trick on his debut while playing for RB Salzburg. In total, Haaland has 28 goals in 24 games at Europe's top table but the first leg saw the 22-year-old draw a blank when Man City needed him most. Now as Pep Guardiola's side bid to make the quarter-finals with a win on Tuesday, the Spaniard will be hoping the former Borussia Dortmund man can rediscover form in his favourite competition.

Can RB Leipzig spring a shock at the Etihad? It was a result that would have taken many in Europe by surprise but RB Leipzig's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the first leg of their last 16 clash was no shock result. The Premier League champions took the lead through Riyad Mahrez's stunner but were pegged back by in-demand centre-back Josko Gvardiol's leveller. Now as they bid to make the Champions League quarter-finals for just the second time in their history, RB Leipzig will look to their host of dangermen to do the business in east Manchester.

The main threat up front is Christopher Nkunku, with 15 goals in all competitions this season, and the Frenchman has form at the Etihad. Back in the 2021/22 group stages Nkunku scored a spectacular hat-trick in a 6-3 defeat for RB Leipzig so knows his way around the Man City pitch. But the 25-year-old - who has been heavily linked with Chelsea - is just one of many threats RB Leipzig boast with Timo Werner, Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg and Dominik Szoboszlai all among Marco Rose's options.

What team will Guardiola name in the latest round of Pep Roulette? Pep Guardiola is known for overthinking some of his biggest games including some huge clashes in the Champions League with Manchester City. The Spaniard inexplicably named a team without Rodri for the 2021 Champions League final and it backfired as Man City got beat 1-0 by Chelsea in their only visit to the showpiece clash. Now as Guardiola looks to balance Man City's ambitions in Europe, the Premier League and the FA Cup, all eyes will be on the XI he selects for the second leg of the last-16 clash.

