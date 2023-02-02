Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a bitter blow in their quest to win an elusive first Champions League title after Kylian Mbappe was ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury. The 24-year-old, who has scored 25 goals in 26 games across all competitions for the French giants, was forced off on 21 minutes against Montpellier, having already missed two penalties and an open goal as PSG ended up winning 3-1. He will now play no part in league games against Toulouse, Monaco and Lille, along with a Coupe de France last-16 clash against Marseille next Wednesday and arguably the toughest proposition of them all as Bayern Munich arrive in the French capital on Tuesday 14 February.

A brief statement on PSG's official website read: "After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks. More tests will be done today for Sergio Ramos [after he also went off against Montpellier]." PSG have a five-point cushion at the Ligue 1 summit, but on Saturday face a Toulouse side who have been flying in 2023, winning both of their Coupe de France matches and four of their five Ligue 1 games, drawing the other one. Marseille and Monaco have also built up a head of steam, while Bayern, despite drawing their last three Bundesliga games, swatted Mainz aside 4-0 in the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday as Joao Cancelo took just 17 minutes to record his first assist on his debut for the Bavarians.