Laura Woods will front TNT Sports' exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League after the broadcaster, which replaces BT Sport, announced its new presenter line-up. Woods, who recently hosted talkSPORT's breakfast show for three years, will also be the host for major live boxing fight nights. Reshmin Chowdhury will anchor the Champions League matches, having presented Europa League and Europa Conference League coverage for BT Sport. Lynsey Hipgrave will continue her role hosting live coverage of the Premier League, while Jules Breach will take on a broader role covering the Europa League, reporting on key matches across the Premier League and Champions League, and fronting a new-look show to start Saturday's Premier League coverage on TNT Sports.

Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole will share their insights and opinions with TNT Sports viewers as part of an impressive line-up of football experts that will include Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage. The commentary team and voices of TNT Sports will include Darren Fletcher, Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward, while Ally McCoist joins as a co-commentator and pundit for Premier League and Champions League matches. Orla Chennaoui will join TNT Sports' rugby union coverage and present a selection of live Gallagher Premiership matches in addition to her role as Eurosport's lead cycling presenter. Craig Doyle will continue to host live match coverage and Ugo Monye will take on an extended role that will see present alongside being a pundit. The voices of rugby union on TNT Sports will continue to include commentators Alastair Eykyn and Nick Mullins.

New rugby union pundits include Stuart Hogg, who has recently retired after a stellar career that included 100 Scotland caps and a domestic and European double with the Exeter Chiefs in 2020, and Emily Scarratt, winner of the Women's Rugby World Cup with England in 2014 and top scorer at the tournament, as well as Team GB captain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. They will join a host of familiar names, including Martin Bayfield, Lawrence Dallaglio, Brian O'Driscoll, Sarra Elgan, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Sam Warburton. Suzi Perry will continue to lead coverage of MotoGP on TNT Sports, joined by 2003 Superbike world champion Neil Hodgson, set to deliver expert analysis throughout the season. Gavin Emmett, Michael Laverty and Natalie Quirk complete the presenting line-up. Carl Frampton will be a lead boxing analyst on TNT Sports alongside new host Laura Woods.

Radzi Chinyanganya, who presented analysis from Eurosport's Cube studio for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and is currently lead presenter for Eurosport's Triple Crown snooker coverage, will be working across a variety of TNT Sports programming. While those named above do not constitute an exhaustive list of TNT Sports' on-screen team, they represent the refreshed line-up that will feature across its portfolio. Further content and programming information will be released ahead of the new football and rugby union seasons.

How do I watch TNT Sports? Access to TNT Sports for existing BT Sport customers via BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media will automatically commence from Tuesday 18 July. Customers who have access to the BT Sport app can continue enjoying TNT Sports via that app until it shuts down later this year. Eligible customers will also be directed to a simple discovery+ authentication process and can then download the discovery+ app, which will give them access to TNT Sports, Eurosport and original entertainment. TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports 4), up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports Box Office HD.