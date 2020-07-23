Already a BT Sport customer but don't have the app downloaded to your phone or tablet? Then allow us to explain why you're missing out and how your subscription is about to get a whole lot better!

Download here! Head to the App Store on iOS devices or Google Play on Android to get your hands on the app right now.

Subscribers can watch all of our channels live, on the go, and in stunning high definition, as well as having access to our huge library of video content so you won't miss a thing. That's not all, as well as our catch up service keeping you across the very best BT Sport has to offer on demand, we provide the latest news, interviews and insight from our panel of experts. If you're not yet a customer, don't worry because you can also get your hands on some of the good stuff including highlights from a whole range of the elite sports and competitions we show. And if somehow you're still not convinced you should download the app, take a look at just a few of the key features you'll be able to enjoy.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

What can I expect from the BT Sport app? - Access to every BT Sport channel - The enhanced video player - Spoiler free catch up service - Revolutionary Matchday Experience innovation - 360° highlights of selected live events - Short and extended highlights of major events shown live on BT Sport - All the best goals, tries, knock-outs and key moments from our range of live events - Sports news coverage

The enhanced video player...tell me more! The award-winning technology puts you in charge of your viewing experience. With a navigable timeline, with key moments highlighted, you can go back and re-watch the best bits, as well as having live in-game stats, goal-alerts, multicam replays and much more. Check out the sports and competitions you can access on the enhanced player below.

Football Competition Premier League Competition Champions League Competition Europa League Cricket Competition The Ashes UFC Competition Every non-Box Office Numbered Event & Fight Night Rugby Union Competition Premiership Rugby Competition European Rugby Champions Cup Boxing Competition Every non-Box Office BT Sport Fight Night WWE Competition Raw, SmackDown & NXT MotoGP Competition Every race day from all three classes

Spoiler-free mode Never have another result ruined with our spoiler-free functionality! We listened to your feedback and if you're one of the thousands that want to watch a replay of your favourite live sport without knowing the result, the BT Sport app is about to make your life a whole lot better! So follow this easy step-by-step guide to set up your very own spoiler-free page on your mobile or tablet and never be left with that sinking feeling again!

Matchday Experience Our revolutionary Matchday Experience technology puts spectators back at the heart of the action using immersive and innovative viewing features, including augmented reality and 360° cameras. Matchday Live Fans can access team line-ups, formations and in-game stats brought to life through stunning Augmented Reality from wherever they are watching the action. Please note this feature is for iOS devices only - it will be made available on Android soon Manager Mode BT Sport app users have the choice of adding real-time graphics to their viewing experience. The feature provides informative and insightful stats such as player names, player speeds, and a mini-map tracking the positions of all players for a unique tactical viewpoint. BT Sport's shot velocity trackers is also now available so Manager Mode users can track every effort during the match. There's also a detailed mini map showing both teams’ real-time formations plus key data such as the location of key touches in the opponent’s half and time spent in the opposition's half.

Hype Mode

Our new Hype Mode feature provides a youthful and entertaining broadcast experience never before seen in the UK. Geared towards children and adults alike, Hype Mode features fun, action-themed on-screen descriptions to provide a revolutionary new way of enjoying live football. The on-screen descriptions highlight key plays, shot tracers lined with graphics such as blazes of fire, player runs augmented with smoke trails, and larger-than-life on-pitch graphics to denote shot speeds. Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer, BT Sport, said: “Hype Mode is a first of its kind innovation in the UK around live football broadcast that will provide a new viewing experience for children and families, while maintaining the integrity of the competitions we cover. "Meanwhile, customers who have enjoyed our award-winning enhanced player on small screens can now enjoy a completely new viewing experience on large screens too, giving them a new way of viewing sport on TV. Today’s launches are the latest to come from BT Sport Innovates, our new home of industry-leading innovation.”

Watch Together If you can't make it to your favourite sporting event, fear not because the BT Sport app has you covered. Watch Together is an exciting new innovation allowing customers using the app to watch, see and chat with friends in a split screen view while the match is being played. It's available on the BT Sport app on iOS devices and you can find out more about the technology and how you access it in our overview.

Can I watch on my TV? Yes you can! You have the ability to Chromecast and Airplay onto big screens (subscription terms apply) but that's not all.