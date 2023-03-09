BT Sport Films pays homage to biking legend Barry Sheene

Sheene, the latest documentary from the award-winning BT Sport Films series, will premiere on BT Sport 2 at 10pm on Sunday 26 March. The documentary celebrates the life of two-time world champion biker Barry Sheene, paying homage to his trailblazing career. The BT Sport Film charts his remarkable journey, from humble beginnings to a legendary status that transcended the world of sport. Fearless to the end, he diced with death on numerous occasions on the way to consecutive World Championships in 1976 and 1977, eventually becoming a household name.

The documentary focuses on defining moments from Sheene’s life, both on and off the track, from his title wins to his near-fatal crash at Silverstone. Using evocative archive and featuring contributions from some of those that knew him best, Sheene paints an emotive picture of this sporting superstar. Sally Brown, Executive Producer, BT Sport Films, said: “Sheene’s name resonates beyond motorcycle racing. His ability on the circuit was matched only by his charisma off it. Sheene serves as a fitting eulogy to one of sport’s first truly global superstars.” The film is narrated by actor Philip Glenister, well-known for his roles in dramas, such as Life from Mars, which reprise the 1970s. Other contributors include Alwyn Turner, author of a series of books about Britain in the 1970s featuring many of the key players in Sheene’s era including Tony Benn, Shirley Williams and Dennis Skinner.

The life and racing career of Barry Sheene is the subject of the latest BT Sport Film