Tyson Fury got the better of Derek Chisora for a third time to retain the WBC heavyweight world title under the watchful eye of an expectant Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Ukrainian three-belt world champion had a front row seat as Fury defended the green-and-gold strap.

Fury and Usyk face off The confrontation everyone wanted to see didn't disappoint as Oleksandr Usyk got up close and personal with Fury post-fight. "I'm gonna write you off," Fury said. "I've already done one Ukranian, Klitschko, and I'll do you as well gappy-teeth. You ugly little man! Let's get it on." Usyk was unmoved, but one of the most anticipated fights in recent heavyweight history looks one step closer after tonight.

Tyson Fury def. Derek Chisora via TKO, R10

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title and beat Derek Chisora for a third time with another emphatic victory. The Gypsy King was never in danger of losing his unbeaten record, despite a battling performance from his 38-year-old opposite number. Chisora went on the attack from the off, forcing Fury into a corner but not connecting with his shots. It didn’t take long for Fury to rock the challenger with a succession of jabs in the centre of the ring in a feisty start to the contest. With the crowd fired up from two memorable entrances, which included renditions of Three Lions and Mr Brightside, the atmosphere on a cold night in North London was electric. And it went up a notch after Fury landed a flurry of punches late in the second round, leaving Chisora reeling. Just three rounds in it looked like the fight would come to a swift end as the undefeated champion continued to dominate his opponent.

Chisora, resilient as ever, looked to fight back with a wide, looping right-hander, but Fury kept him at arms’ length. The former appeared to have weathered the worst of the early storm, although Fury was still in cruise control even when he switched into a less aggressive mode. It felt like a matter of time as each jab landed and further weakened Chisora’s resistance. Fury was almost toying with his opponent, clearly superior in each round but for the occasional burst of energy from a weary, wounded Chisora. The Londoner was taking an almost unfathomable number of punches to the face as the fight approached its final few rounds, but he persisted, hoping for a moment, for the perfect punch to land. Eventually, though, the punishment proved too much for Chisora and the fight was stopped before the end of round ten. All the attention now will turn towards Fury’s next opponent, with Oleksandr Usyk watching on from the side of the ring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Daniel Dubois def. Kevin Lerena via TKO, R3

Never write off Daniel Dubois. The English WBA heavyweight champion retained his title in style despite an early scare against Kevin Lerena. Lerena entered the ring to the theme from Gladiator and that clearly proved the perfect motivation for the challenger, who was immediately on the attack. Despite his status as the clear underdog and his disadvantage in terms of height and reach, the South African caught the heavyweight champion in the first round with a shot to the back which caused Dubois to stumble. He fell to ground twice in the first three minutes and appeared to have an issue with his knee. Unbalanced and shaken, Dubois did well to reach the end of round one. The Brit steadied himself, managing to land some solid punches, but his usual free-flowing movement was absent. But in the third round the tide suddenly turned, with Dubois on the front foot, knocking Lerena to the floor before pushing him back against the ropes and landing a huge uppercut. Such was the force of the blow, the referee called an end to the fight, leaving Lerena wondering what might have been. This was an exceptional recovery from Dubois on what might have been a very difficult night given the concern over his knee early in the fight.

Denys Berinchyk def. Yvan Mendy via UD

Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk beat Yvan Mendy by unanimous decision to win the European lightweight title in a dogged, hard-fought bout. There was little to separate the two fighters in the early rounds as Mendy defended patiently and waited for any openings, while Berinchyk attempted a more aggressive approach with a southpaw stance. And it was Berinchyk who had the slight edge over his opponent as he reverted to an orthodox approach and put Mendy on the back foot. It had the feel of a fight that would go the distance as both men sparred and occasionally exchanged blows. Mendy, now 37, slowly grew into the contest having withstood his opposite number's energetic start and began to look more assured. Neither fighter had the power to truly take control; instead, the impetus switched between them in what was a close, tactical clash. In the end, after an attritional 12 rounds, it was Berinchyk who came out on top, despite a late surge from Mendy.

Karol Itauma def. Vladimir Belujsky via TKO, R8

Light-heavyweight Karol Itauma made it another British victory with a dominant win over Slovakian Vladimir Belujsky. Itauma, who made it 9-0 with an impressive performance, repeatedly landed jabs and defended comfortably against his opponent. It was a measured performance up until the seventh round of eight, when the 22-year-old unleashed a flurry of shots on Belujsky, who fell but was able to regain his feet before he was counted out. In the final round, though, it was too much for Belujsky, who could do no more than protect himself from Itauma's relentless assault. The referee stopped the fight before the final bell to bring to an end a one-sided contest.