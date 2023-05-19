Four major titles will be on the line when Liam Davies and Jason Cunningham collide at the Telford International Centre on Saturday 29 July, live on TNT Sports, the new name for BT Sport from 18 July.

The undefeated British, WBC International and European champion Davies (13-0, 5 KOs) takes on former Euro-king and now WBO International champion Cunningham (32-7, 7) in an all-British blockbuster in the atmospheric cauldron in the hometown of three-belt holder. “It will be another big win for myself,” predicted Davies, 27. “I just see myself on this big rollercoaster now going higher and higher and I proved myself last year, even though people doubted me. “People still doubt me, but I am just taking each fight as it comes, looking to win and I want a world title,” added the Telford favourite, who went on to explain the thinking behind his recent social media exchange with Cunningham where a sparring story was revealed and denied.

“Liam has had a lot to say on camera so we will see if he backs that up”

- Jason Cunningham

“You know, for me, it is to make sure we keep people interested because I sell a lot of tickets. We sparred and he says we didn’t. I wouldn’t make it up! I’ve got no reason to. Everyone knows what’s going to happen anyway, everyone knows I’m going to beat him.” The 33-year-old Cunningham, known as ‘The Iceman’, naturally views things differently. “It has been some time coming and we are clearly the top two super bantamweights, as it stands, with Queensberry, so we will see who is No.1,” reasoned the southpaw. “I am just chomping at the bit, I am excited, and it is one of those fights, a big domestic fight and something to get my teeth stuck into and prove a point. “There is a lot up for grabs with four belts and the last time I had this was with Brad Foster, so I am looking to do it all over again. “It will be interesting to see what happens. Obviously, Liam has had a lot to say on camera about how he is gonna do this and gonna do that, so we will see if he backs it up. “I have no idea about this sparring. Usually when you spar you have a picture. He mentioned Louis Norman and the only time I sparred with him and someone else was Rendall Munroe. If he is just saying these things for fun and games to sell the fight, then all good, but I have no recollection of that sparring happening.

“This is a cracking little show with the sort of domestic championship fights the fans want to see”

- Frank Warren

“This is how he behaves but, the thing is, he is easy to wind up and easy to reel in. He is constantly biting so we will have a little bit of fun with this. The main thing for Liam is he needs to get cracking in the gym because he looks like he is carrying a bit of timber! “It is probably a good job for him that the fight is in July. He said something about my age as well, but I have had longevity because I look after myself, which is something he needs to start doing. He needs to stop ballooning up, look after himself and I’ll see him on July 29.” In supporting action is Northampton’s Eithan James (10-0), who will fight for his first pro title. While leading cruiserweight prospect Oronzo Birardi (6-0, 5) from Mainz in Germany will also be in action, with the 23-year-old featuring for a first time on a UK platform. Worcester’s undefeated Midlands Area welterweight champion Owen Cooper (8-0, 2) will be in eight round action, along with Telford super lightweight Macaulay Owen (5-0,1) fighting over six, with Batley super lightweight Amaar Akbar (3-0) entering into his first six-rounder. Fighting over four rounds will be London heavyweight Boma Brown (1-0).