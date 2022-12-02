The action gets underway from 5.30pm on the live stream embedded above with Fury and Chisora joined by Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena to hit the scales ahead of their own heavyweight world title showdown tomorrow night.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will step onto the scales in front of the public this evening in Angel, north London, as they weigh in ahead of their WBC heavyweight world title clash exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office this Saturday evening.

Plus Daniel Dubois defends his WBA world title on an unmissable night of big time boxing in north London. Book your seat now for Fury vs Chisora, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD from 7pm.

Chisora, 38, has established himself as a legend of British boxing over the course of a storied career in the squared circle – but one prize has so far proved elusive for the man from Finchley; the heavyweight world title.

However, Fury knows he cannot get too carried away thinking about the grand prize lingering on the horizon as he faces one of the most game and relentless operators in the heavyweight division.

Usyk, the IBF, WBA and WBO ruler, will be in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night to watch on from ringside as talks continue between the two champions’ representatives to agree on what would be the first ever heavyweight championship match for all the four major belts.

Saturday’s main event will be Fury’s third defence of the fabled green-and-gold heavyweight strap and one that he hopes will be the final step before moving onto bigger and better things as he eyes a 2023 showdown against Oleksandr Usyk.

His only other attempt at the greatest prize in the sport came a little over a decade ago when he came up short against the great Vitali Klitschko for the very same belt he challenges for once again this weekend, the WBC version of the world title.

It would be nothing short of poetic for ‘Del Boy’ to complete one of British boxing’s great comebacks by securing that very belt on arguably the biggest night of his career against the undefeated Fury.

With both headline fights being fought at heavyweight on Saturday night, there will be no jeopardy when Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena step on the scales at the Business Design Centre.

However, there will be much intrigue with the fighters’ weights often providing the first clue at their tactical approach to Saturday’s battles.

Having fought at the slightly heavier mark around 275lb for the final two bouts in his trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury returned to near his optimum weight for his last outing against Dillian Whyte, tipping the scales at a shade under 265lb back in April.

He’s likely to weigh around the same mark against Chisora, whose own weight has not tended to fluctuate too dramatically over the course of his recent outings.

Having said that, against Kubrat Pulev in July, Chisora hit 258lb on the scales which was a full 10lb heavier than his previous appearance against Joseph Parker.

Chisora is probably likely to weigh in on the heavier end of his normal range if his ambitions of knocking Fury out are to be realised.

Dubois’ weigh-in should be of some interest too with the WBA regular heavyweight champion having previously spoken of his traning camp for Lerena being based more around skill and technique than strength and conditioning.

Against a former cruiserweight who looks pretty nimble on his feet, Dubois might well choose to weigh in a little lighter than the 241lb he set against Trevor Bryan in the summer.

Whatever happens it promises to be an engaging watch this evening as all of the four main event fighters come head-to-head one last time before the big one tomorrow evening.

If you’ve not yet booked your ticket for this festive firefight, click here to find out all the ways you can watch Fury vs Chisora on BT Sport Box Office.