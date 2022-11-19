Anthony Yarde's date with destiny at Wembley Arena against unified light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev is confirmed after the east Londoner knocked out Stefani Koykov in the third round on Saturday in Telford.

Having not fought since last December - when he avenged his avenged his agonising 2020 loss to Lyndon Arthur - Yarde easily outclassed his Bulgarian opponent, with a flurry of shots seeing Koykov drop to the canvas and failing to beat the referee's count.

Looking ahead to what is set to be a mouthwatering contest on Saturday 28 January, Yarde said: "January 28 will be my night.

"My destiny playing out in my home city, and this is what I have been longing for throughout my professional career, which started at Wembley.

"I won't make any big predictions for this fight against a strong unified champion in Artur Beterbiev, but what I will say is that I will leave nothing to chance, and I am at my best when I fight fire with fire."

Unbeaten Beterbiev, who added the WBO to his WBC and IBF belts when stopping Joe Smith Jr. in June, is naturally confident about his chances and hit out at his upcoming opponent.