Live Baseball on BT Sport: How to watch the 2023 MLB season on UK TV

Live stream information and how to watch the 2023 MLB season on BT Sport

By Callum Davis Published: 28 March 2023 - 11.34am
MLB Baseball
MLB World Series

Five months on from the Houston Astros' World Series triumph, Major League Baseball is back and bigger than ever on BT Sport. 

The 162-game regular season begins on Thursday evening UK time, with BT Sport set to show no fewer than eight matches per week throughout the 2023 campaign - plus every ball from the play-offs and World Series.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the first batch of confirmed live games on BT Sport for March and April.

BT Sport Monthly Pass

Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.

Buy Pass

When is Opening Day in the MLB?

Coverage of the annual curtain raiser to the new MLB season gets under way on Thursday 30 March BT Sport 1HD as the New York Yankees play host to the San Francisco Giants.

BT Sport's live coverage from Yankee Stadium begins at 6pm as home-run hero Aaron Judge looks to build on his record-breaking 2022 campaign.

Later that evening the reigning World Series champions the Houston Astros begin the defence of their crown against the Chicago White Sox.

The action from Minute Maid Park in Texas begins at midnight on BT Sport 1HD.

The games will be shown on TV and will also available to live stream on the BT Sport app or right here on bt.com/sport - full details below.

How to watch MLB live on BT Sport

Selected games from the 2023 MLB season will be available to watch live on BT Sport via the BT Sport app or online at btsport.com.

With as many as eight live games per week, UK baseball can also stay abreast of all the key storylines in the MLB with ESPN's weekly show, Baseball Today in the UK, which will be available to watch on the app or btsport.com.

Live MLB schedule for April on BT Sport

BT Sport will show no fewer than eight game lives each weekend, starting with the season curtain raiser on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.

 

Full schedule for March & April

 

Thursday 30 March

Giants @ Yankees - 6pm on BT Sport 1HD

 

Friday 31 March

White Sox @ Astros - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

Mets @ Marlins - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Sunday 2 April

Rockies @ Padres - 1.30am on BT Sport 2HD

Guardians @ Mariners - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

 

Monday 3 April

Phillies @ Rangers - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

Mets @ Brewers - BT Sport HD

 

Tuesday 4 April

Diamondbacks @ Padres - 9pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Wednesday 5 April

Phillies @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 3HD

Braves @ Cardinals - 6pm on BT Sport 3HD

Angels @ Mariners - 9pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Thursday 6 April

Red Sox @ Tigers - 6pm on BT Sport 1HD

 

Friday 7 April

Padres @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

Mariners @ Guardians - 9pm on BT Sport 4HD

Athletic @ Rays - 11.30pm on BT Sport 3HD

 

Saturday 8 April

White Sox @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Sunday 9 April

Astros @ Twins - 7pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Monday 10 April

Padres @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

White Sox @ Twins - 7pm on BT Sport 1HD

Yankees @ Guardians - 11pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Tuesday 11 April

Yankees @ Guardians - 11pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Wednesday 12 April

Yankees @ guardians - 6pm on BT Sport 3HD

Athletics @ Orioles - 11.30pm on BT Sport 1HD

 

Thursday 13 April

Dodgers @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 2HD

 

Friday 14 April

Twins @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

 

Saturday 15 April

Rays @ Blue Jays - Midnight on BT Sport 2HD

Brewers @ Padres - 2.30am on BT Sport 4HD

 

Sunday 16 April 

Cubs @ Dodgers - 2am on BT Sport 2HD

Rays @ Blue Jays - 6.30pm on BT Sport 4HD

 

Monday 17 April

Rangers @ Astros - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

Angels @ Red Sox - 4pm on BT Sport 2HD

Giants @ Marlins - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Wednesday 19 April

Phillies @ White Sox - Midnight on BT Sport 2HD

Braves @ Padres - 2.30am on BT Sport 3HD

Mets  Dodgers - 8pm on BT Sport 3HD

 

Thursday 20 April

Angels @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

 

Friday 21 April

Dodgers @ Cubs - 00.30am on BT Sport 1HD

Mets @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 2HD

Dodgers @ Cubs - 7pm on BT Sport 4HD

Reds @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Saturday 22 April

Blue Jays @ Yankees - 6pm on BT Sport 4HD

 

Sunday 23 April

Astros @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 3HD

Astros @ Braves - 6.30pm on BT Sport 3HD

 

Monday 24 April

Mets @ Giants - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

Astors @ Rays - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Tuesday 25 April

Mariners @ Phillies - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Wednesday 26 April 

Cardinals @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 3HD

Dodgers @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD

 

Thursday 27 April

Mariners @ Phillies - 6pm on BT Sport 4HD

 

Friday 28 April

National @ Mets - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2023 World Series back in October

Rule changes for 2023

Following a fan-led review in 2022, the MLB has implemented three significant rule changes in the hope of making the game more exciting for 2023.

 

1. Pitch timer

To create a faster-paced game, pitchers will now be required to start their throwing action based off a pitch timer.

They will have 15 seconds from receiving the ball with the bases empty OR 20 seconds with runners on base.

If they don't begin their motion before the timer goes off, they will be charged with an automatic ball.

 

2. Bigger bases

While the distance from home plate to the back of first base will still be 90 feet, first, second and third base have been expanded to 18 inches on each side.

The primary reason for the change is safety. MLB rulemakers hope runners and fielders will now have more space to operate, reducing the number of collisions on base.

However, with slightly reduced distances between the first and third bases, base stealers will also have a new advantage for the 2023 season.

 

3. Defensive shift limits

Over the years baseball has become more and more analytical.

To return the game to its more traditional fielding alignment and show-off its players' athleticism, the extreme defensive shifts thats contributed to plummeting batting averages have been outlawed.

The defensive team must now have a minimum of four players on the in-field dirt when the pitch is delivered, with at least two in-fielders on opposite sides of second base.

Failure to adhere to the fielding restrictions will result in an automatic ball for the batting team.

 

*BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards). To watch the action, follow the link at the top of the homepage.

Learn more about the BT Sport app on your devices