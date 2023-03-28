Gallagher Premiership Highlights - Round 21Mar 27
Live Baseball on BT Sport: How to watch the 2023 MLB season on UK TV
Live stream information and how to watch the 2023 MLB season on BT Sport
Five months on from the Houston Astros' World Series triumph, Major League Baseball is back and bigger than ever on BT Sport.
The 162-game regular season begins on Thursday evening UK time, with BT Sport set to show no fewer than eight matches per week throughout the 2023 campaign - plus every ball from the play-offs and World Series.
Read on for all the information on how to watch the first batch of confirmed live games on BT Sport for March and April.
Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
When is Opening Day in the MLB?
Coverage of the annual curtain raiser to the new MLB season gets under way on Thursday 30 March BT Sport 1HD as the New York Yankees play host to the San Francisco Giants.
BT Sport's live coverage from Yankee Stadium begins at 6pm as home-run hero Aaron Judge looks to build on his record-breaking 2022 campaign.
Later that evening the reigning World Series champions the Houston Astros begin the defence of their crown against the Chicago White Sox.
The action from Minute Maid Park in Texas begins at midnight on BT Sport 1HD.
The games will be shown on TV and will also available to live stream on the BT Sport app or right here on bt.com/sport - full details below.
How to watch MLB live on BT Sport
Selected games from the 2023 MLB season will be available to watch live on BT Sport via the BT Sport app or online at btsport.com.
With as many as eight live games per week, UK baseball can also stay abreast of all the key storylines in the MLB with ESPN's weekly show, Baseball Today in the UK, which will be available to watch on the app or btsport.com.
Live MLB schedule for April on BT Sport
BT Sport will show no fewer than eight game lives each weekend, starting with the season curtain raiser on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.
Full schedule for March & April
Thursday 30 March
Giants @ Yankees - 6pm on BT Sport 1HD
Friday 31 March
White Sox @ Astros - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Mets @ Marlins - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD
Sunday 2 April
Rockies @ Padres - 1.30am on BT Sport 2HD
Guardians @ Mariners - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Monday 3 April
Phillies @ Rangers - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Mets @ Brewers - BT Sport HD
Tuesday 4 April
Diamondbacks @ Padres - 9pm on BT Sport 2HD
Wednesday 5 April
Phillies @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 3HD
Braves @ Cardinals - 6pm on BT Sport 3HD
Angels @ Mariners - 9pm on BT Sport 2HD
Thursday 6 April
Red Sox @ Tigers - 6pm on BT Sport 1HD
Friday 7 April
Padres @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Mariners @ Guardians - 9pm on BT Sport 4HD
Athletic @ Rays - 11.30pm on BT Sport 3HD
Saturday 8 April
White Sox @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD
Sunday 9 April
Astros @ Twins - 7pm on BT Sport 2HD
Monday 10 April
Padres @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
White Sox @ Twins - 7pm on BT Sport 1HD
Yankees @ Guardians - 11pm on BT Sport 2HD
Tuesday 11 April
Yankees @ Guardians - 11pm on BT Sport 2HD
Wednesday 12 April
Yankees @ guardians - 6pm on BT Sport 3HD
Athletics @ Orioles - 11.30pm on BT Sport 1HD
Thursday 13 April
Dodgers @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 2HD
Friday 14 April
Twins @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Saturday 15 April
Rays @ Blue Jays - Midnight on BT Sport 2HD
Brewers @ Padres - 2.30am on BT Sport 4HD
Sunday 16 April
Cubs @ Dodgers - 2am on BT Sport 2HD
Rays @ Blue Jays - 6.30pm on BT Sport 4HD
Monday 17 April
Rangers @ Astros - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Angels @ Red Sox - 4pm on BT Sport 2HD
Giants @ Marlins - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD
Wednesday 19 April
Phillies @ White Sox - Midnight on BT Sport 2HD
Braves @ Padres - 2.30am on BT Sport 3HD
Mets Dodgers - 8pm on BT Sport 3HD
Thursday 20 April
Angels @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Friday 21 April
Dodgers @ Cubs - 00.30am on BT Sport 1HD
Mets @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 2HD
Dodgers @ Cubs - 7pm on BT Sport 4HD
Reds @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD
Saturday 22 April
Blue Jays @ Yankees - 6pm on BT Sport 4HD
Sunday 23 April
Astros @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 3HD
Astros @ Braves - 6.30pm on BT Sport 3HD
Monday 24 April
Mets @ Giants - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Astors @ Rays - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD
Tuesday 25 April
Mariners @ Phillies - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD
Wednesday 26 April
Cardinals @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 3HD
Dodgers @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD
Thursday 27 April
Mariners @ Phillies - 6pm on BT Sport 4HD
Friday 28 April
National @ Mets - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD
Rule changes for 2023
Following a fan-led review in 2022, the MLB has implemented three significant rule changes in the hope of making the game more exciting for 2023.
1. Pitch timer
To create a faster-paced game, pitchers will now be required to start their throwing action based off a pitch timer.
They will have 15 seconds from receiving the ball with the bases empty OR 20 seconds with runners on base.
If they don't begin their motion before the timer goes off, they will be charged with an automatic ball.
2. Bigger bases
While the distance from home plate to the back of first base will still be 90 feet, first, second and third base have been expanded to 18 inches on each side.
The primary reason for the change is safety. MLB rulemakers hope runners and fielders will now have more space to operate, reducing the number of collisions on base.
However, with slightly reduced distances between the first and third bases, base stealers will also have a new advantage for the 2023 season.
3. Defensive shift limits
Over the years baseball has become more and more analytical.
To return the game to its more traditional fielding alignment and show-off its players' athleticism, the extreme defensive shifts thats contributed to plummeting batting averages have been outlawed.
The defensive team must now have a minimum of four players on the in-field dirt when the pitch is delivered, with at least two in-fielders on opposite sides of second base.
Failure to adhere to the fielding restrictions will result in an automatic ball for the batting team.
*BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards). To watch the action, follow the link at the top of the homepage.
Feedback