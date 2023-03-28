Five months on from the Houston Astros' World Series triumph, Major League Baseball is back and bigger than ever on BT Sport. The 162-game regular season begins on Thursday evening UK time, with BT Sport set to show no fewer than eight matches per week throughout the 2023 campaign - plus every ball from the play-offs and World Series. Read on for all the information on how to watch the first batch of confirmed live games on BT Sport for March and April.

When is Opening Day in the MLB? Coverage of the annual curtain raiser to the new MLB season gets under way on Thursday 30 March BT Sport 1HD as the New York Yankees play host to the San Francisco Giants. BT Sport's live coverage from Yankee Stadium begins at 6pm as home-run hero Aaron Judge looks to build on his record-breaking 2022 campaign. Later that evening the reigning World Series champions the Houston Astros begin the defence of their crown against the Chicago White Sox. The action from Minute Maid Park in Texas begins at midnight on BT Sport 1HD. The games will be shown on TV and will also available to live stream on the BT Sport app or right here on bt.com/sport - full details below.

How to watch MLB live on BT Sport Selected games from the 2023 MLB season will be available to watch live on BT Sport via the BT Sport app or online at btsport.com. With as many as eight live games per week, UK baseball can also stay abreast of all the key storylines in the MLB with ESPN's weekly show, Baseball Today in the UK, which will be available to watch on the app or btsport.com.

Live MLB schedule for April on BT Sport BT Sport will show no fewer than eight game lives each weekend, starting with the season curtain raiser on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. Full schedule for March & April Thursday 30 March Giants @ Yankees - 6pm on BT Sport 1HD Friday 31 March White Sox @ Astros - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Mets @ Marlins - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD Sunday 2 April Rockies @ Padres - 1.30am on BT Sport 2HD Guardians @ Mariners - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Monday 3 April Phillies @ Rangers - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Mets @ Brewers - BT Sport HD Tuesday 4 April Diamondbacks @ Padres - 9pm on BT Sport 2HD Wednesday 5 April Phillies @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 3HD Braves @ Cardinals - 6pm on BT Sport 3HD Angels @ Mariners - 9pm on BT Sport 2HD Thursday 6 April Red Sox @ Tigers - 6pm on BT Sport 1HD Friday 7 April Padres @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Mariners @ Guardians - 9pm on BT Sport 4HD Athletic @ Rays - 11.30pm on BT Sport 3HD Saturday 8 April White Sox @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD Sunday 9 April Astros @ Twins - 7pm on BT Sport 2HD Monday 10 April Padres @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD White Sox @ Twins - 7pm on BT Sport 1HD Yankees @ Guardians - 11pm on BT Sport 2HD Tuesday 11 April Yankees @ Guardians - 11pm on BT Sport 2HD Wednesday 12 April Yankees @ guardians - 6pm on BT Sport 3HD Athletics @ Orioles - 11.30pm on BT Sport 1HD Thursday 13 April Dodgers @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 2HD Friday 14 April Twins @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Saturday 15 April Rays @ Blue Jays - Midnight on BT Sport 2HD Brewers @ Padres - 2.30am on BT Sport 4HD Sunday 16 April Cubs @ Dodgers - 2am on BT Sport 2HD Rays @ Blue Jays - 6.30pm on BT Sport 4HD Monday 17 April Rangers @ Astros - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Angels @ Red Sox - 4pm on BT Sport 2HD Giants @ Marlins - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD Wednesday 19 April Phillies @ White Sox - Midnight on BT Sport 2HD Braves @ Padres - 2.30am on BT Sport 3HD Mets Dodgers - 8pm on BT Sport 3HD Thursday 20 April Angels @ Yankees - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Friday 21 April Dodgers @ Cubs - 00.30am on BT Sport 1HD Mets @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 2HD Dodgers @ Cubs - 7pm on BT Sport 4HD Reds @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD Saturday 22 April Blue Jays @ Yankees - 6pm on BT Sport 4HD Sunday 23 April Astros @ Braves - Midnight on BT Sport 3HD Astros @ Braves - 6.30pm on BT Sport 3HD Monday 24 April Mets @ Giants - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD Astors @ Rays - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD Tuesday 25 April Mariners @ Phillies - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD Wednesday 26 April Cardinals @ Giants - 2.30am on BT Sport 3HD Dodgers @ Pirates - 11.30pm on BT Sport 2HD Thursday 27 April Mariners @ Phillies - 6pm on BT Sport 4HD Friday 28 April National @ Mets - Midnight on BT Sport 1HD

Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2023 World Series back in October

Rule changes for 2023 Following a fan-led review in 2022, the MLB has implemented three significant rule changes in the hope of making the game more exciting for 2023. 1. Pitch timer To create a faster-paced game, pitchers will now be required to start their throwing action based off a pitch timer. They will have 15 seconds from receiving the ball with the bases empty OR 20 seconds with runners on base. If they don't begin their motion before the timer goes off, they will be charged with an automatic ball. 2. Bigger bases While the distance from home plate to the back of first base will still be 90 feet, first, second and third base have been expanded to 18 inches on each side. The primary reason for the change is safety. MLB rulemakers hope runners and fielders will now have more space to operate, reducing the number of collisions on base. However, with slightly reduced distances between the first and third bases, base stealers will also have a new advantage for the 2023 season. 3. Defensive shift limits Over the years baseball has become more and more analytical. To return the game to its more traditional fielding alignment and show-off its players' athleticism, the extreme defensive shifts thats contributed to plummeting batting averages have been outlawed. The defensive team must now have a minimum of four players on the in-field dirt when the pitch is delivered, with at least two in-fielders on opposite sides of second base. Failure to adhere to the fielding restrictions will result in an automatic ball for the batting team.