One of the biggest nights of the year is coming to BT Sport Box Office this weekend as Survivor Series rolls into town with a monster card to keep you entertained this Saturday evening. It all goes down at TD Garden in Boston, home of NBA side Boston Celtics and NHL stars Boston Bruins, as the Superstars of the WWE descend to cause mayhem for the final pay-per-view of the year.

This year Survivor Series takes place with a twist after the introduction of WarGames rules to the two main events. The matches will see two teams of four or five locked inside a giant steel cage, competing over two rings placed side-by-side within the structure. It promises to be absolute pandemonium when the action gets underway this weekend - so read on to make sure you don't miss a second of the action on BT Sport Box Office. Here are all the ways you can watch or live stream WWE Survivor Series 2022.

Survivor Series 2022: UK start time & date Survivor Series goes down overnight on Saturday 26 November, with live coverage beginning at 1am BT Sport Box Office 2. Survivor Series 2022: Where is the venue? The show will take place at TD Garden in Boston. The arena is one of the most iconic in the city, located in the heart of the downtown area. It plays host to the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins.

Survivor Series 2022: Live Stream & TV Channel Crown Jewel will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office 2 in the UK and Ireland, as well as being available to live stream online. See below for full details. Survivor Series 2022: Who is fighting? Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and TBA vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley - Women's WarGames Match The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) - Men's WarGames Match Rounda Rousey (c) vs Shotzi - Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship AJ Styles (with The O.C (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim)) vs Finn Balor (with the Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley)) - Singles match Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory - Triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship More matches may be added.