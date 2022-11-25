Sale Sharks v Bristol BearsNov 26 LIVE
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: UK time, date, venue, live stream and how to watch on BT Sport Box Office
Two unmissable WarGames matches headline this incredible event, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office this Saturday night.
One of the biggest nights of the year is coming to BT Sport Box Office this weekend as Survivor Series rolls into town with a monster card to keep you entertained this Saturday evening.
It all goes down at TD Garden in Boston, home of NBA side Boston Celtics and NHL stars Boston Bruins, as the Superstars of the WWE descend to cause mayhem for the final pay-per-view of the year.
This year Survivor Series takes place with a twist after the introduction of WarGames rules to the two main events.
The matches will see two teams of four or five locked inside a giant steel cage, competing over two rings placed side-by-side within the structure.
It promises to be absolute pandemonium when the action gets underway this weekend - so read on to make sure you don't miss a second of the action on BT Sport Box Office.
Here are all the ways you can watch or live stream WWE Survivor Series 2022.
Survivor Series 2022: UK start time & date
Survivor Series goes down overnight on Saturday 26 November, with live coverage beginning at 1am BT Sport Box Office 2.
Survivor Series 2022: Where is the venue?
The show will take place at TD Garden in Boston. The arena is one of the most iconic in the city, located in the heart of the downtown area. It plays host to the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins.
Survivor Series 2022: Live Stream & TV Channel
Crown Jewel will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office 2 in the UK and Ireland, as well as being available to live stream online. See below for full details.
Survivor Series 2022: Who is fighting?
Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and TBA vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley - Women's WarGames Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) - Men's WarGames Match
Rounda Rousey (c) vs Shotzi - Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
AJ Styles (with The O.C (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim)) vs Finn Balor (with the Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley)) - Singles match
Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory - Triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship
More matches may be added.
How to watch Survivor Series 2022
How to watch Survivor Series 2022 on BT TV
How to watch Survivor Series 2022 on Sky
How to live stream Survivor Series 2022
How to watch Survivor Series 2022 on Virgin
How to watch Survivor Series 2022 in the Republic of Ireland
What if I can't watch Survivor Series 2022 live?
How to watch Survivor Series 2022 on BT TV
BT TV customers can use their remote control to buy Survivor Series 2022.
The event will be shown on channel 495.
Can I watch Survivor Series 2022 on Sky?
Yes. BT Sport customers on Sky or any Sky customer who bought any of our previous BT Sport Box Office events can use their remote control to buy Survivor Series 2022.
Sky customers who are new to BT Sport Box Office can register to buy Survivor Series 2022 at bt.com/sportboxoffice.
The event will be shown on channel 494.
How to live stream Survivor Series 2022
Anyone who wants to stream Survivor Series 2022 can simply visit bt.com/sportboxoffice to purchase the event and then watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.
EE, Three and O2 customers watching online or via the app can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.
The event is also fully compatible with Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.
Can I watch Survivor Series 2022 on Virgin TV?
Yes. Virgin TV customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events to order Survivor Series 2022. Alternatively, customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section.
Can I watch Survivor Series 2022 in the Republic of Ireland?
Yes. Customers in the Republic of Ireland will be able to purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.
What if I can’t watch Survivor Series 2022 live?
Don’t worry. If you missed Survivor Series 2022, repeats will begin at 10am on Sunday 27 November on BT Sport Box Office 2.
