The light heavyweight title will be up for grabs for a second numbered event in a row at UFC 283 after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a controversial draw at UFC 282 last month. This time, former champion Glover Teixeira has been given the nod in an attempt to reclaim his 205lb title when he takes on first time challenger Jamahal Hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Fellow countryman Deiveson Figueiredo will also fight on home soil when he takes on Brandon Moreno in the fourth edition of their unmissable flyweight title rivalry.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Plus top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns returns to action when he takes on tricky veteran Neil Magny as Burns looks to bounce back from defeat in a fight of the year contender against Khamzat Chimaev last time out. And there's British interest on the main card too as Scotland's own Paul Craig takes on Johnny Walker in an intriguing battle of styles from the light heavyweight division. With all that coming your way, here's all the info you need to watch or live stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill across the BT Sport network.

UFC 283 UK time: When is Teixeira vs Hill?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 21st January on BT Sport 1HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Fight Card Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill - Light heavyweight title fight Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno - Flyweight Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny - Welterweight Jessica Andrade vs Lauren Murphy - Women's flyweight Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker - Light heavyweight

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill prelims Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Potieria - Light heavyweight Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues - Middleweight Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida - Heavyweight

What if I can't watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live?

No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the entire card will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport on Sunday night. Check the TV Guide for more information.

How to live stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill on a phone or tablet Subscribers wanting to watch the fights can open the BT Sport app on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

How to live stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill on a laptop Follow this UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.

How to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill on TV

If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 1HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 430, while Sky customers can head to channel 413 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 527.

*BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS5, Xbox Series X, Apple TV, NOW and many more devices.