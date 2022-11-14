UFC legend Anthony “Rumble” Johnson dies age 38

Former UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died aged 38. Johnson had been battling an undisclosed illness in recent times but news of his death has rocked the MMA world with fans and fighters alike unaware of the severity of his condition. “Rumble” was widely regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in the sport during the peak of his powers and competed across multiple weight divisions in the UFC. However, 23-6 superstar enjoyed his most successful period in the promotion when campaigning at light heavyweight, twice challenging for the 205lb title during a 6-2 run between 2014 and 2017.

23-6 (17 KOs) Johnson's MMA record

One of the most explosive finishers in UFC history, Johnson defeated the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira and shared a thrilling rivalry with UFC great Daniel Cormier, against whom both of his UFC world title fight losses came. “Rest easy my brother,” Cormier wrote on Twitter last night. “For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples hearts, Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random texts to check-ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. “Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news.” Another former opponent, Teixeira, also paid tribute to Johnson, writing: “I am so sad to hear about this news.

“Utterly shocked and saddened by this news”

- Michael Bisping