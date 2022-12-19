Borthwick, 43, succeeds Eddie Jones with less than 12 months to go until the 2023 Rugby World Cup begins in France.

England have confirmed Steve Borthwick as their new head coach on a five-year deal.

Jones was dismissed as England head coach after seven years at the helm following a disappointing Autumn Nations Series.

Borthwick was tipped to take the reins after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but the RFU decided to act after England won only five of their last 13 Test matches.



The former England captain's first match in charge will be the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 4 February.

Borthwick said: "I'm deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge.

"The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did. I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play.

"The hard work starts now and planning for the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything.”

Borthwick leaves the Tigers after transformational two-and-a-half year spell at Welford Road in which he took the club from bottom of the table to Premiership champions.

Richard Wigglesworth, who worked as a player-coach under Borthwick, has been named as Leicester's interim head coach.

Kevin Sinfield has also been appointed to the position of England defence coach.

Sinfield was been defence coach alongside Borthwick in their record-breaking run at Leicester Tigers.

Sinfield has long been inspirational figure in the world of sport and beyond and will hope to have a similar impact in his new role.

He has raised over £7m for charity and championed research in support of ex-Leeds teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).