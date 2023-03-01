The play-off hunt hots up this weekend with just over two months to go until 11 teams become four in the race to be crowned kings of English rugby. With the Premiership semi-finals slated for the second weekend of May, time is fast running out for the seven teams in contention to join Saracens and Sale in the last four. Read on for all you need to know on how to watch live coverage of three games on BT Sport, plus live stream information and TV channel times.



Friday 3 March

Bristol vs Northampton - 7pm (7.45pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 7pm Round 19 gets under way at Ashton Gate where Bristol will be looking to extend a season's-best winning streak with a third straight victory. The Bears currently sit ninth in the table but back-to-back wins over Newcastle and West Country rivals Bath last time out leaves them only three points adrift of Quins, who hold the final Heineken Cup qualification place. Meanwhile Friday's visitors Northampton are in pole position for one of the two remaining play-off berths having won four of their last five Premiership outings. Phil Dowson's Saints are currently third in the table, four points clear of nearest challengers Gloucester but eight points adrift of second-placed Sale. A fourth successive league victory on Friday night would see Saints close the gap on the top two and consolidate their grip on the third play-off spot.

Saturday 4 March

Leicester vs Bath - 3pm kick-off

Reigning champions Leicester will jump two places into fourth if they can overcome rock-bottom Bath on Saturday afternoon. With Gloucester on a bye and Exeter playing later in the day, Richard Wiggelsworth's Tigers will leapfrog their play-off rivals with an eighth league win of the campaign at Welford Road. Having had their coaching staff gutted by England, holders Leicester are hanging on for dear life in the race for the play-offs. The holders are sixth in the table, one point off Gloucester in fourth, but Wiggelsworth knows his side can ill afford too many slip ups with as many as seven teams all jostling for a place in the May semi-finals. Meanwhile Saturday's visitors Bath remain rooted to the bottom of the pile and without a win in the league since New Year's Eve. If the West Country giants are to snap their three-game losing streak, it will be only the second time they have managed to win on the road all season, with their sole away victory coming at Newcastle back in November.

Harlequins vs Exeter - 4.45pm (5.15pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 4.45pm Harlequins will be out to force their way back into the play-off picture when they play host to Exeter Chiefs in a repeat of their iconic 2021 Premiership final. It's been just under two years since Quins edged two-time winners Exeter in a Twickenham classic and the London outfit are quickly drifting out of contention for a return to HQ this summer. An extraordinary run of five straight defeats means Tabai Matson's men head into Round 19 eighth in the table and four points off the play-off places having missed last weekend on a bye. Indeed Harlequins' last Premiership victory came all the way back in December and a first win for three months is a must if the two-time league winners are to stay in the hunt for the top four. It's been a different story for Exeter who have turned their season around with successive wins over title rivals Sale, Northampton and Gloucester. A fourth win on the bounce this weekend would see them claim fourth spot at the expense of the Cherry and Whites.

Sunday 5 March

Sale vs Saracens - 2.30pm (3pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 2.30pm Undoubtedly the game of the weekend comes on Sunday afternoon as the top two slug it out in what could well prove to be a dress rehearsal for this year's final. Second-placed Sale welcome runaway league leaders Saracens to the AJ Bell looking to make a serious statement as we near the business end of the season. The Greater Manchester outfit will be out to avenge their 33-22 reversal at the StoneX Stadium back in Round 8 and cut the gap to Saracens down to seven ppints with just six rounds remaining in the regular season. It's unlikely Sale will be able to reel in the five-time league champions at this stage, but victory on Sunday afternoon would land a huge psychological blow as Alex Sanderson's men eye their first league crown since 2005. England's preparations for France in 10 days time means Sale will be without Ben Curry, Manu Tuilagi and fly-half George Ford, who has been handed a surprise recall by Steve Borthwick. International commitments mean Saracens will have to make do without the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Ben Earl and Owen Farrell as England turn their attention to France after overcoming Wales at the Principality Stadium last Saturday. Winger Max Malins is a doubt for club and country after picking up an ankle injury in the 20-10 victory.

Newcastle vs London Irish - 3pm kick-off