This weekend sees the first full round of Gallagher Premiership action in 2023, with no fewer than FOUR live games to enjoy on BT Sport. And English club rugby fans are in for another weekend of high-octane domestic drama with the league's top four teams all facing off against each other to kick the New Year off in style. Read on for all you need to know on how to watch every game on BT Sport, plus live stream information, TV channel times and previews of all six matches.



Friday 6 January

Gloucester vs Saracens - 7pm (7.45pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 7pm Table-topping Saracens resume their quest for a fifth Premiership title against fourth-placed Gloucester in a potential dress rehearsal for this year's semi-finals. Saracens returned to winning ways in emphatic style last weekend with a 35-3 victory over Exeter Chiefs. In a contest between two teams with six Premiership titles between them, Saracens proved their class with five unanswered tries, limiting the Chiefs to a solitary penalty at the StoneX Stadium. Now the league leaders head to the West Country where play-off hopefuls Gloucester lie in wait at Kingsholm. The Cherry and Whites held on for a nail-biting 8-6 win over London Irish last time out to keep them firmly in the race for the top four. With just three points seperating third-placed Harlequins from Leicester in sixth, the race for the play-offs is intensifying as we pass the halfway mark in the season. After an exemplary start to the campaign, George Skivington's men have failed to string back-to-back wins together since October, although their home record remains a major strength. Their one and only defeat on home turf came back in Round 10 at the hands of Newcastle in their only loss at Kingsholm in any competition since May. A seventh win of the season would temporarily see Gloucester leapfrog Quins into third, while Sarries can extend their lead at the top to 14 points from nearest challengers Sale.

Saturday 7 January

Newcastle vs Leicester - 2pm (3pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 2pm A double bill of live Premiership action on BT Sport this Saturday begins on Tyneside where struggling Newcastle Falcons entertain defending champions Leicester Tigers at Kingston Park. The Falcons made a miserable start to the new campaign, claiming just one win from the opening nine rounds of Premiership action. The Tynesiders looked to have turned a corner with back-to-back victories over play-off hopefuls Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs but Dave Walder's men have won just one of their last three outings since then. A surprise victory over second-placed Sale in Round 13 raised hopes of a revival before crashing to defeat at fellow strugglers Bath last weekend. Now the Falcons entertain a Leicester side still smarting from a resounding 40-5 defeat to title rivals Sale. In the first defeat of interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth's reign, defending champs Leicester shipped four tries in a chastening 40-5 reversal at the AJ Bell Stadium. Despite defeat last time out the Tigers are currently two points off the play-offs, one shy of their East Midlands rivals Northampton, who occupy fourth. Depending on Gloucester's result at Saracens on Friday night, victory for Leicester on Saturday afternoon could see them rise as high as third in the table, with Harlequins and Saints playing later in the weekend.

Exeter vs Northampton - 4pm (4.30pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 4pm The second part of our Premiership double header sees two-time champions Exeter play host to Northampton Saints in a battle between two play-off contenders. Exeter's five-game winning run in all competitions came to an end with a 35-3 reversal at Saracens on New Year's Eve and the Chiefs need to a win to remain in the mix for the top four. As it stands Rob Baxter's side are closer to the bottom of the table than fourth, with four points separating them and Saturday's visitors Northampton. Meanwhile the Saints make the long trip south to Devon looking to address their dismal record on the road. Phil Dowson's side have won just once away from home in the league since April last year, with that victory coming against relegated Wasps back in October, while Northampton's last seven Premiership outings have all been won by the home side on the day. If Northampton can pick up their second away win of the season it will help them complete a first season double over Exeter since 2014 having edged the reverse fixture 26-19 at Franklin's Gardens back in November.

Sunday 8 January

Harlequins vs Sale Sharks - 2pm (3pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 2pm BT Sport's live coverage of Round 15 concludes with a blockbuster domestic showdown as two-time champions Harlequins welcome high-flying Sale to The Stoop. Still without star fly-half Marcus Smith through injury, Saturday's hosts Quins have had their play-off hopes dented by back-to-back league defeats to Bristol and Northampton. Tabai Matson's men have not lost three on the bounce for over 11 months and will be banking on home-field advantage when they take on Alex Sanderson's in-form Sale. The Sharks were triumphant on both visits to west London last season, with a 36-14 win in the league followed by a 34-29 victory in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Quins slipped to a 15-12 reversal at the hands of Bristol in their last home league game and are out to avoid a second-straight defeat in TW1 for the first time since November 2021. Meanwhile high-flying Sale's only defeat in their last four Premiership outings came away at Newcastle a fortnight ago. The Northerners returned to form last weekend with a statement 40-5 thrashing of holders Leicester. That win kept Sale in touching distance of leaders but Saracens but the 2006 champions will have to end three-month wait for a third away win of the season when they travel to the capital.