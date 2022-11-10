GPR Highlights - Round 10Nov 13
Gallagher Premiership Weekend: Your ultimate guide to Round 10 as Saracens and Northampton lock horns
plus free highlights from every game.
BT Sport brings you live coverage of two intriguing domestic showdowns as the Gallagher Premiership continues with Round 10.
Pacesetters Saracens are leading the way in the race to be crowned kings of English rugby after extending their unbeaten start to eight games.
Elsewhere Bath, after going six games without a victory, made it back-to-back wins with victory over Newcastle Falcons in Round 9 and continued their upturn in form with a last-gasp victory over Leicester Tigers at the Rec on Friday to kick off the weekend in style.
There is set to be more domestic drama on Saturday and Sunday, read on for a preview of every game plus live stream and TV channel information.
Saturday 12 November
Gloucester vs Newcastle - 3pm kick-off
The first of two Saturday games sees top-four hopefuls Gloucester go head-to-head with rock bottom Newcastle.
The Cherry and Whites will be hell-bent on returning to winning ways after their four-game winning streak came to a grinding halt at high-flying Sale last weekend.
Missing 11 players through international duty, Gloucester succombed to only their second defeat of the season to leave them two points off the play-offs in fifth.
Gloucester head coach George Skivington will once again be without a host of internationals as they prepare to welcome Newcastle to Kingsholm.
The West Country giants have lost only once at Kingsholm in the league since January and will be confident of extending their proud home record when they face-off against bottom-of-the-table Newcastle.
The Falcons prop up the Premiership table having suffered their fifth defeat of the season at home to fellow strugglers Bath last weekend.
The Tynesiders are yet to win on the road so far this term having narrowly missed out on victory at Northampton back in Round 6.
Now Dave Walder's side make the trip to Kingsholm where Gloucester yet are to taste defeat, with victories over Bristol and Exeter under their belt.
Winger Adam Radwan was the one shining light in the defeat to Bath and the winger will once again line up in Newcastle's back three after being omitted from the latest England squad.
Gloucester will leapfrog Northampton and Quins into third with victory while visitors Newcastle can move off the bottom with a second league win of the campaign.
Exeter Chiefs vs London Irish - 5pm kick-off
London Irish will be desperate to arrest their worrying slide towards the wrong end of the table when they take on Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.
Despite showing flashes of inspiration in early-season squirmishes, the Exiles find themselves 11th in the table with just one win to their name from their opening six fixtures.
Irish finally got their campaign up and running in Round 4 with a win over fellow strugglers Bath, but since then Declan Kidney's men have gone three straight games without a victory, going down to Sale, Gloucester and Harlequins.
Having sat last weekend out on a bye the Exiles will be well rested for Saturday's showdown at Sandy Park, where they have won on two of their last three visits.
The Chiefs return home to Devon for the first time since their 22-20 reversal at the hands of Saracens.
That defeat kicked off a three-match losing streak that has seen the two-time Premiership winners go from title challengers to mid-table obscurity in the space of a matter of weeks.
Indeed last weekend's defeat to play-off rivals Northampton leaves the Chiefs sixth in the table and six points off the top four.
Defeat this weekend would represent their worst run of form since 2015, when they last lost four on the bounce.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter will once again be without a host of key players as the Autumn Nations Series continues with England vs Japan, Wales vs Argentina and Scotland vs New Zealand.
Chiefs quartet Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade are all in contention to play against Japan while Stuart Hogg is in line to retain his place at full-back as Scotland host the All Blacks.
Sunday 30 October
Saracens vs Northampton Saints - 2pm (3pm KO), BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate
Watch live stream from 2pm
Table-toppers Saracens will put their perfect Premiership record on the line when they entertain Northampton Saints on Sunday afternoon.
The league leaders will be without a host of key personnel with England once again in action at Twickenham, but Sarries show no signs of slipping up as they eye a sixth Premiership crown.
Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Mako, Vunipola and Billy Vunipola were all unavailable last weekend but last year's runners-up rallied to turn Bristol over on their own patch.
In-form winger Max Malins dotted down for his eighth try of the season on the way to a 25-10 win that took Sarries 10 points clear at the top of the table.
The Bristol-bound winger was named in Eddie Jones' training squad for Saturday's meeting with Japan at Twickenham but is available to play for Saracens after missing out on the 25-man playing squad.
Meanwhile Northampton head to the StoneX with ambitions of derailing runaway leaders Sarries.
The East Midlanders have made an impressive start to life under new director of rugby Phil Dowson and head coach Sam Vesty.
Having become the first team to fail to beat Bath in Round 6, Saints are looking to make it three wins on the bounce after recording victories over Bristol and Exeter in recent weeks.
If they are to inflict Saracens' first home defeat since January, the Saints will have to end a miserable record against the Londoners that has seen them win just one of their last encounters.
