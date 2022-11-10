BT Sport brings you live coverage of two intriguing domestic showdowns as the Gallagher Premiership continues with Round 10. Pacesetters Saracens are leading the way in the race to be crowned kings of English rugby after extending their unbeaten start to eight games. Elsewhere Bath, after going six games without a victory, made it back-to-back wins with victory over Newcastle Falcons in Round 9 and continued their upturn in form with a last-gasp victory over Leicester Tigers at the Rec on Friday to kick off the weekend in style. There is set to be more domestic drama on Saturday and Sunday, read on for a preview of every game plus live stream and TV channel information.



Saturday 12 November

Gloucester vs Newcastle - 3pm kick-off

The first of two Saturday games sees top-four hopefuls Gloucester go head-to-head with rock bottom Newcastle. The Cherry and Whites will be hell-bent on returning to winning ways after their four-game winning streak came to a grinding halt at high-flying Sale last weekend. Missing 11 players through international duty, Gloucester succombed to only their second defeat of the season to leave them two points off the play-offs in fifth. Gloucester head coach George Skivington will once again be without a host of internationals as they prepare to welcome Newcastle to Kingsholm. The West Country giants have lost only once at Kingsholm in the league since January and will be confident of extending their proud home record when they face-off against bottom-of-the-table Newcastle. The Falcons prop up the Premiership table having suffered their fifth defeat of the season at home to fellow strugglers Bath last weekend. The Tynesiders are yet to win on the road so far this term having narrowly missed out on victory at Northampton back in Round 6. Now Dave Walder's side make the trip to Kingsholm where Gloucester yet are to taste defeat, with victories over Bristol and Exeter under their belt. Winger Adam Radwan was the one shining light in the defeat to Bath and the winger will once again line up in Newcastle's back three after being omitted from the latest England squad. Gloucester will leapfrog Northampton and Quins into third with victory while visitors Newcastle can move off the bottom with a second league win of the campaign.

London Irish will be desperate to arrest their worrying slide towards the wrong end of the table when they take on Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park. Despite showing flashes of inspiration in early-season squirmishes, the Exiles find themselves 11th in the table with just one win to their name from their opening six fixtures. Irish finally got their campaign up and running in Round 4 with a win over fellow strugglers Bath, but since then Declan Kidney's men have gone three straight games without a victory, going down to Sale, Gloucester and Harlequins. Having sat last weekend out on a bye the Exiles will be well rested for Saturday's showdown at Sandy Park, where they have won on two of their last three visits. The Chiefs return home to Devon for the first time since their 22-20 reversal at the hands of Saracens. That defeat kicked off a three-match losing streak that has seen the two-time Premiership winners go from title challengers to mid-table obscurity in the space of a matter of weeks. Indeed last weekend's defeat to play-off rivals Northampton leaves the Chiefs sixth in the table and six points off the top four. Defeat this weekend would represent their worst run of form since 2015, when they last lost four on the bounce. Director of rugby Rob Baxter will once again be without a host of key players as the Autumn Nations Series continues with England vs Japan, Wales vs Argentina and Scotland vs New Zealand. Chiefs quartet Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade are all in contention to play against Japan while Stuart Hogg is in line to retain his place at full-back as Scotland host the All Blacks.

