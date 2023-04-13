BT Sport will show three live games this weekend as the Gallagher Premiership returns following a two-week break for the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages. Harlequins and Saracens both saw their European campaigns cut short leaving Exeter Chiefs as the sole English representative in the last four of the Heineken Cup. Domestic matters take centre stage this weekend as the road to Twickenham resumes with eight teams vying to join Saracens in the play-offs. Read on for all you need to know on how to watch selected games on BT Sport, plus live stream information and TV channel times.

Friday 14 April

Bristol Bears vs Sale Sharks - 7pm (7.45pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

The first half of a Friday-night double bill of West Country drama takes place in Bristol as Pat Lam's Bears entertain second-placed Sale Sharks. Hosts Bristol will be out to return to winning ways having had their run of four straight victories ended by in-form Leicester last time out. Now the Bears return home to Ashton Gate where they have not tasted defeat in any competition since November, when Saracens were the visitors. If Bristol can extend their proud record with another home win this Friday then they will leapfrog Exeter into sixth, just eight points adrift of the play-offs with two rounds remaining. Meanwhile Sale looked all but guaranteed of a place in the semi-finals, but just win from their last four Premiership outings has seen them lose ground on runaway leaders Saracens and slip closer to the chasing pack. The Sharks remain in pole position for the second all-important home semi-final but director of rugby Alex Sanderson will know his side cannot afford any more slip ups if they are to fulfil their quest of winning a first title since 2005.

Gloucester vs Bath - 7.45 kick-off

The second part of a Premiership double bill sees bitter West Country rivals Gloucester and Bath square-off in a mouth-watering domestic dust-up. With both sides out of the play-off picture, pride will be the only thing at stake when these two familiar foes renew hostilities on Friday night. The Cherry and Whites recent defeat at Newcastle has left them ninth in the table with three matches to play and without a Premiership win since February. The Cherry and Whites will be hell-bent on completing the double over their near neighbours having won the reverse fixture back in October. Ordinarily a fortress in Premiership terms, Gloucester have won only one of their last four games at Kingsholm, a run of poor form that has seen them slip out of contention for the play-offs. Meanwhile Bath finally moved off the bottom of the table with a 36-19 win over play-off hopefuls Exeter in Round 21. The bonus-point victory ended the club's five-game losing streak and saw them leapfrog fellow strugglers Newcastle into 11th, one point clear of the bottom. Johan van Graan's side head to Kingsholm in search of their first win at Gloucester for five years. Indeed Bath’s only away victory in the competition in the past twelve months was 17-10 came at Newcastle back in November, while Gloucester have won their last three fixtures against Bath in the league since losing at the Rec back in February 2021.

Saturday 15 April

Northampton Saints vs Saracens - 2.30pm (3pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Saracens will be looking to bounce back from their European Cup exit when they take on Northampton Saints this weekend. Mark McCall's side have led the Premiership from pillar to post this season and are all but guaranteed a home semi-final with an 11-point buffer at the top. Hopes of a second league and European Cup double were dashed last weekend as they were dumped out at the quarter-final stage by holders La Rochelle. The result means Sarries are left to focus all their energy on domestic duties, starting with a trip to the East Midlands this weekend where top-four hopefuls Northampton lie in wait. Saracens have lost just one of their last eleven encounters at Franklin's Gardens, while the five-time Premiership winners have also won on each of their last six visits to Northampton. Saints have won their last seven home games at cinch Stadium and will move up into fourth with an eighth-straight win this weekend with play-off rivals London Irish on a bye.

Harlequins vs Newcastle Falcons - 3pm kick-off

2021 champions Harelquins know nothing less than a bonus-point win will do with their hopes of a top-four finish hanging in the balance. Seven defeats in their last eight Premiership outings has seen Tabai Matson's slip out of play-off contention. The south-west Londoners sit eighth in the table, 10 points of local rivals London Irish who occupy the fourth and final play-off position. Saturday's visitors Newcastle will be desperate to avoid the ignimony of finishing the season bottom of the pile. In a tumultuous campaign that has seen Dave Walder depart as director of rugby, the Falcons have won just six of their 17 Premiership outings. The Tyneside outfit have won just once on the road all season, with that victory coming all the way back in November at Gloucester. A second away win of the campaign could see them move off the bottom of the table at the expense of Bath, who play West Country rivals Gloucester on Friday night.

Sunday 16 April

Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs - 2.30pm (3pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate