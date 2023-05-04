2. Sharing the image of the completed team on Twitter using the hashtag #PremImmortals.

The Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize of equivalent or greater value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.

Entries close at 11.59pm on Thursday, May 18th, 2023. The prize is two general admission tickets to the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday, May 27th, 2023. (Hospitality upgrade not available. Travel & accommodation is not included and would be at the expense of the entrants.)

The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of entrants and check their identity.

The Competition is open to all UK residents, other than employees of Warner Bros. Discovery and associated companies, their families or its agencies. Entrants must be aged 18+. One entry per person, per platform.

You must complete all steps to have a valid entry. Entries sent in through agents or third parties will not be entered into the Prize Draw.

The entry may not contain libelous, sexually explicit, disparaging or other

inappropriate content. No entry may contain unlawful, obscene or objectionable material.

BT Sport also reserves the right at any time during the prize draw to remove or disqualify any entry when it believes in its sole discretion that the entrant has: infringed any third party's copyright; does not comply with these Terms and Conditions; or failed to obtain the necessary consents as set out in these terms and conditions.

By entering this prize draw, entrants agree that the Promoter may showcase their entries on the Promoter's website and any other media in connection with the Prize draw and use their names, likenesses, photographs and/or biographical information (as it appears on Twitter) and entries for advertising, publicity and promotional purposes without additional compensation.

The entrant agrees that the Promoter shall not be liable for any claims, costs, liabilities, damages, expenses and losses arising out of: the Promoter’s use of the entrant's entry; the entrant's participation in the prize draw; technical failures of any kind including but not limited to problems or delays arising from software or equipment malfunctions or computer viruses; and

(i) any events outside the Promoter's reasonable control. Nothing in this clause shall be construed to exclude or limit the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury caused by negligence or any other liability which by law cannot be excluded or limited.

The winner will be a randomly chosen entry drawn at random by an independent person on Friday, May 19th, 2023. The winner will be notified by direct message on or before Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

The Promoter reserves the right to re-draw the winner if they cannot be contacted within a reasonable period of time (to be established at the promoter’s sole discretion) and the right to disqualify any entrant or select alternative winner in the event that it believes that any entrant has contravened these Terms and Conditions.

A list of prize winners (surname and county) may be obtained by written request on or after Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 by sending an SAE to BT Studios, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Here East, London, E20 3BS. Label your letter BT Sport Premiership Immortals on or before Tuesday, May 30th, 2023.

By entering this Prize Draw you agree that your image, biography and likeness (if applicable) may be used by the Promoter in unpaid promotional related publicity (including photographic shots and interviews).

Your personal details will be retained for the purpose of the Prize Draw and will not be processed for any other purpose, unless you choose or have chosen to receive information from the Promoter. For more information please see the Promoter’s Privacy Policy which can be found at https://corporate.discovery.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/discovery-plus-uk-sports-offering-privacy-notice.pdf.

No cash alternative will be offered and prizes are non-transferable.

Submitting an entry to this Prize Draw is deemed to be acceptance by the entrants of these Terms and Conditions. The Promoter reserves the right to alter, amend or foreclose this Prize Draw without prior notice in the event that unforeseen circumstances make this unavoidable.

The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any loss, damage, injury or

disappointment suffered by any entrant resulting from entering this Prize Draw or by the entrant’s acceptance of the prize.

This promotion is governed by the laws of England and Wales.

The Promoter is WBDUK Sport Services Ltd, Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, England, W4 5YB. Registered in England No. 14017604.

By entering this competition, you agree and acknowledge that this promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Twitter.