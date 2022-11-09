Less than a year out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the best teams on the planet face-off this autumn, and you can watch it all on Prime Video with BT TV. With southern hemisphere giants Australia, South Africa and New Zealand all in action, the Autumn Nations Series promises to bring the pride and passion of international rugby right into your living room.

Autumn Nations Series results & fixtures

Saturday 5 November Italy 49-17 Samoa Scotland 28-12 Fiji Wales 23-55 New Zealand Ireland 19-16 South Africa France 30-29 Australia Sunday 6 November England 29-30 Australia

Saturday 12 November Ireland 35-17 Fiji Italy 28-27 Australia England 52-13 Japan

Wales 20-13 Argentina France 30-26 South Africa Sunday 13 November Scotland 23-31 New Zealand

England play the All Blacks for the first time since their epic semi-final showdown at the 2019 World Cup

Saturday 19 November Wales vs Georgia - 12.30pm (1pm kick-off) Italy vs South Africa - 12.50pm (1pm kick-off) Scotland vs Argentina - 2.30pm (3.15pm kick-off) England vs New Zealand - 4.30pm (5.30pm kick-off) Ireland vs Australia - 7pm (8pm kick-off) Sunday 20 November France vs Japan - 12.30pm (1pm kick-off) Saturday 26 November Wales vs Australia - 2.30pm (3.15pm kick-off) England vs South Africa - 4.30pm (5.30pm kick-off)

England vs New Zealand preview This Saturday sees England and New Zealand face-off for the first time since their 2019 epic. The last meeting between the two sides came in the last four of the World Cup, with England claiming a famous win to book a place in the final. Since losing out to South Africa in the 2019 showpiece, England head coach Eddie Jones' position has come under scrutiny after back-to-back years of under achievement in the Six Nations. With France 2023 less than 12 months away, England's World Cup countdown got off to an inauspicious start with defeat to Argentina in the opening weekend of the Autumn Nations Series. Following on from their first-ever win away to New Zealand earlier in the year, Argentina produced another landmark performance to shock a capacity Twickenham crowd with a dramatic victory. Last weekend saw England return to winning ways with a much-need victory over Japan.

Eddie Jones will be hoping to mastermind another famous win over the All Blacks

Jones' men crossed the whitewash six times and were awarded a penalty try against the Brave Blossoms to secure a morale-boosting 52-13 victory in front of a packed Twickenham crowd. "There was definitely an improvement today," Jones said after the match. "We said at the start of the autumn that each game we want to get better and we were definitely better than the Argentina game. "I thought the players have been outstanding in the way they've applied themselves and today we played with a lot of purpose and knew how we wanted to play the game." Leicester centre Guy Porter scored his first and second international try either side of half time, while a complete performance at full-back from Tigers teammate Freddie Steward saw him named Player of the Match. "When you consider that's Freddie's fifteenth Test match, he's really come through. Particularly today he played with a lot of free ball which enabled him to run a bit more and his kick-catch game was just fantastic," said Jones.

New Zealand have already recorded victories over Wales and Scotland on this tour

Now England host New Zealand in the third of four Autumn Nations Series Tests and Jones will be hoping to mastermind another famous victory against the three-time world champions. In 2019, England became the first team to beat New Zealand at the World Cup in 12 years with a masterful 19-7 victory in Yokohama, Japan. Jones' men will be hoping to draw inspiration from that performance when they welcome an out-of-sorts New Zealand. The All Blacks have lost to South Africa, Argentina, France and twice to Ireland in the last 12 months, but have won their last six Tests since their last defeat. Having thrashed Wales a fortnight ago, the All Blacks overturned a second-half deficit at BT Murrayfield to overcome Scotland last weekend. Scotland looked on course to end their 117-year wait for a first win over New Zealand with 20 minutes to go, but the All Blacks showed their class as Scott Barrett and debutant Mark Telea both crossed for tries to seal a 31-23 win for the tourists. "We have an opportunity to play against one of the giants of world rugby," said Jones. "They're in a redevelopment period of their game so we'll have a look at their game against Scotland and have a chat about how we play against them. "For an England player it's a fantastic opportunity. When you look at the history of the game, there's a narrative that England can't beat New Zealand and the 2019 World Cup showed that if you've got the right attitude and the right game plan, history can be broken."