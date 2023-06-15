Highly rated back row Tom Pearson has become the latest ex-London Irish player to join Northampton Saints after the west London side's collapse following administration. Pearson joins former team-mates Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar at Franklin's Gardens. The 23-year-old joined Irish in 2021 and after being named the club's Young Player of the Season in his debut campaign, he continued to push on in 2022/23, spearheading their rise to fifth in the Premiership table and earning himself the Premiership's Breakthrough Player of the Year award, as well as the Rugby Players' Association's Young Player of the Season accolade. Speaking to Northampton's official website just three days after being named in England's 28-man training squad for this autumn's Rugby World Cup, Pearson said: "From my very first conversation with [director of rugby] Phil Dowson, he's been extremely honest and clear on the direction he wants Saints to go as a club.

"He really made me feel like I would fit in well at Northampton with the playing group and the style of rugby the team plays.

"He's also got clear ideas on where my game can improve, and I want to push on and develop as much as I can as a player. "Northampton is a massive rugby town and Saints are blessed with a huge fanbase. "It's the best pitch to play on and the stadium has one of the best atmospheres in the Premiership, so I'm really looking forward to that side of it, but I also have some family based in Northamptonshire, so it's already a home away from home for me. "I'll always be incredibly grateful to London Irish and treasure my time there. They gave me a shot two years ago coming out of university when I was an unknown and probably a bit of a risk."