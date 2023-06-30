Agustin Creevy has joined Sale Sharks, replacing the departing Akker van der Merwe. The 38-year-old had been without a club following London Irish's collapse into administration and suspension from the Premiership. But the Argentina international, who could face England side without Luke Cowan-Dickie in the Pumas' World Cup opener, has signed a one-year contract at the AJ Bell, with Van der Merwe leaving the north-west to head back to his native South Africa for personal reasons.

Speaking after the deal was announced, Creevy said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me. I had other options, but I knew straightaway that Sale was the right club for me. "I want to finish my career at a team at the top and I think Sale is one of the biggest clubs in England and Europe. I really think we can compete for big trophies this year. "The club just missed out on winning the Premiership last year [losing to Saracens in the final], but there is still a lot of ambition to keep improving. "I know it's a young squad too, so I hope I can use my experience to help some of the younger players and to help the team achieve success." Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson added: "Agustín is a really good lad and his experience and knowhow is going to be invaluable for our younger players.

"He just wants to give as much as he can, and he wants the final years of his playing career to be spent at a club challenging for trophies.

"We feel really lucky to have him because he's had a lot of offers and turned them down. He was waiting for the right opportunity and this is a deal that works for us and for him." Van der Merwe meanwhile departs Sale for personal reasons, having scored 31 tries in 70 appearances following his arrival from Cell C Sharks in 2019. The South African said: "I've absolutely loved every second of my time at Sale Sharks and I’m really going to miss the club and the people.