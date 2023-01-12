The biggest club competition in world rugby resumes this weekend after a month-long hiatus as the race to be crowned kings of Europe continues with Round 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup. For the first time in the history of the competition, three sides from South Africa have joined the party and the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls are already making waves as the knockout stage looms large. As ever, you can watch live coverage of every single minute from Round 3, with no fewer than 12 games to enjoy across a three-day festival of elite club rugby. Read on for previews of every Round 3 game, plus team news and live stream details.

Friday 13 January

Clermont vs Leicester - 7pm (8pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 7pm The first in a 12-game slate of Heineken Cup action gets under way on Friday as two teams with rich European histories go toe-to-toe at the Stade Marcel-Michelin. Leicester Tigers will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in this season’s competition and complete the double over Clermont. Leicester continue with life after Steve Borthwick with interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth hoping to secure Leicester's place in the knockout round with a statement win in his first European Cup game in charge. Under the guidance of now-England boss Steve Borthwick, Leicester claimed a 23-17 victory at Ospreys in Round 1, before defeating Clermont 23-16 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Three-time runners-up Clermont have never actually lifted European rugby's biggest prize but the French giants have been one of the mainstays in the Heineken Cup since the turn of the Millenium. Their quest to finally end their long wait for a maiden European Cup crown continues this weekend against three-time winners Leicester. Clermont will be out to avenge their 23-16 reversal at Welford Road last time out as they battle to stay on course for a place in the last 16.

Saturday 14 Janaury

Gloucester vs Leinster - 12.30pm (1pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 12.30pm The first of no fewer than eight live games on Saturday afternoon sees Gloucester play host to pre-tournament favourites Leinster. Four-time Heineken Cup winners Leinster missed out on a record-equalling fifth crown in last season's final. But the Irish giants have made an ominous start to this campaign, scoring 99 points in back-to-back victories over Racing and, most recently, Gloucester. Indeed the Cherry and Whites were on the receiving end of a humiliating 57-0 reversal at the hands of their opponent's this week, with revenge high on the agenda for George Skivington's side. The Cherry and Whites are poised to welcome back several established stars for the reverse fixture. The Premiership outfit remain in with a shout of progressing but will most likely require at least one win from their final two pool-stage games Gloucester lie eighth in Pool A, the final qualifying slot for the knockout stages, having recorded a 22-17 home victory over Union Bordeaux-Bègles in Round 1.

Sale Sharks vs Toulouse - 12.30pm (1pm KO), BT Sport 3HD

Watch live stream from 12.30pm Undoubtedly one of the games of the weekend sees Premiership high-fliers Sale welcome five-time champions Toulouse to the AJ Bell Stadium. Sale have made the knockout stages of the Heineken Cup for the last three seasons running, but a clash with the competition's most successful side this weekend will provide an interesting gauge of their progress. The Sharks made a flying start to their European campaign with a flawless 43-0 win over Ulster before being brought back down to earth by Toulouse in a 45-19 defeat at the Stade Ernest Walon last time out. Now the two teams lock horns again with the last 16 looming large. Expect an added edge to the return fixture following a bad-tempered end to the game which saw Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos sent off, sparking a mass melee. Toulouse, currently second in Pool B, are well place to progress, while Sale sit in fifth, level on points with five other teams including Stormers, Munster and Clermont.

Munster vs Northampton - 3pm (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 2HD

Watch live stream from 3pm Two-time champions Munster will be out to complete the double over Northampton Saints when the two sides square-off for the second time in a month this weekend. It's do or die for the Saints who know only a victory will be enough to keep them in the hunt for a top-eight finish after falling to defeat when the two sides met at Franklin's Gardens back in December. With both sides aiming to bounce back from defeats last week, Northampton's plans were disrupted when England lock Courtney Lawes was forced to withdraw shortly before kick-off, with Northampton slipping to a 17-6 defeat. Saints are bottom of Pool B without a point after losing out to holders La Rochelle on opening weekend. The Premiership outfit head to Ireland fresh from a 35-12 domestic drubbing at Exeter Chiefs last weekend. Saints talisman Courtney Lawes was missing for Munster's visit in Round 3 but is fit and available to return for the Thomond Park rematch.

Sharks vs Bordeaux-Begles - 3pm (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 3HD

Watch live stream from 3pm Cell C Sharks will be looking to maintain their perfect start to life in the Heineken Cup when they welcome Top 14 giants Bordeaux to King Park Stadium, Durban. The Sharks are the only South African team left in the competition with a 100 per cent after winning both of their opening two games in Europe's premeir club competition. The Springbok-laden outfit began their campaign with a thrilling victory over Harlequins in Round One before picking up a statement win on the road at Bordeaux last time out. Now Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth et al are out to complete the double over Bordeaux to all but guarantee themselves a place in the knockout stage at the first time of asking. Sharks fly-half fly-half Curwin Bosch has already plundered 28 points to date and will be confident of adding to that tally in front of his own fans on Saturday afternoon. Quarter-finalists last season and semi-finalists in 2021, Bordeaux's hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the third consecutive year are hanging in the balance after losing their opening two fixtures. If Bordeaux can pick up a much-needed victory they will make history by becoming the first European side to win on South African soil in the Heineken Champions Cup.

La Rochelle vs Ulster - 5pm (5.15pm KO), BT Sport 3HD

Watch live stream from 5pm Pool B pacesetters La Rochelle will be out to secure qualification for the next round with victory over 1999 champions Ulster on Saturday evening. Reigning champions La Rochelle have made an imperious start to the defence of their crown, dispatching Northampton and Ulster in bonus-point victories to leave them top of Pool B, ahead of Top 14 rivals Toulouse on points difference. Head coach Ronan O'Gara had been mooted as a potential replacement for Eddie Jones as England head coach but the former Munster and Ireland head coach has committed his future to La Rochelle by putting pen to paper on a new five-year deal. O'Gara has led the French giants to back-to-back Heineken Cup finals in his time in west France and 'Les Maritimes' are once again the team to beat this season. Meanwhile it's last chance saloon for Ulster after picking up just two bonus points from their opening two games. The Northern Irish side head make the trip south on the back of heartbreaking defeats to Benetton and Munster in the United Rugby Championship, but head coach Dan McFarland will hope a landmark win in France could turn their season around.

Bulls vs Exeter - 5pm (5.15pm KO), BT Sport 2HD

Watch live stream from 5pm Exeter Chiefs could become the first European side to win on South African soil this season as they look to complete a remarkable double over the Bulls. 2020 Heineken Cup winners Exeter have been one of the standout sides in the competition so far, beating Castres on the road before registering a comprehensive 44-14 win over South Africa's most successful club side in Round 2. Those two scalps mean Exeter are riding high in Europe, level on points with Pool A leaders Leinster as we head into the penultimate round of pool-stage games. Meanwhile Saturday's hosts Vodacom Bulls will be desperate to get back to winning ways after getting their first taste of a side with real European pedigree at Sandy Park. With the likes of Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse in their ranks, the Bulls have more than enough firepower to avenge their Round 3 reversal at Exeter, but they will have to keep close tabs on Montpellier-bound back-row, Sam Simmonds. Simmonds will swap Exeter for France at this season but the number eight is doing everything he can to ensure he leaves on a high as the Chiefs eye a second European Cup crown.

Ospreys vs Montpellier - 7.45pm (8pm KO), BT Sport 3HD

Watch live stream from 7.45pm Simmonds' future club Montpellier travel to south west Wales this weekend with a score to settle. Ospreys pulled off one of the shocks of the round last time out as they upset Top 14 champions Montpellier on their own patch. The victory ended the Welsh region's two-year wait for a win in Europe to give them hope of qualifyinf for the last 16. Montpellier had come from behind to beat London Irish the previous week but were unable to overturn an 11-point half-time deficit, with the game ending 21-10 in Ospreys' favour. Now the two teams sqaure-off again with plenty at stake for both sides. 2021 EPCR Challenge Cup winners Montpellier are one of the emerging powers in European rugby and anything other than a place in the next round will be considered a failure. Meanwhile Saturday's hosts Ospreys will be dreaming of completing a remarkable double to put them on the brink of the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

Saracens vs Lyon - 7.45pm (8pm KO), BT Sport 2HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 7.45pm Saracens will be without their Owen Farrell when they welcome reigning EPCR Challenge Cup champions Lyon to the StoneX Stadium on Saturday evening. The England and Sarries fly-half has been given a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle in last weekend's Premiership encounter with Gloucester. Farrell went on to kick a game-winning drop-goal at Gloucester after the incident went unpunished but was later cited. Crucially, his ban will be reduced to three weeks if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme on tackling, meaning he would be available for England's Six Nations opener with Scotland. However it means Farrell is certain to miss Saracens' next three fixtures, including Saturday's visit from Lyon and next weekend's final pool game at Edinburgh. Farrell kicked two penalties and two conversions in Saracens' 28-20 victory over Lyon last time out. Tries from Jamie George, Ben Earl and Sean Maitland helped the three-time winners of the competition to victory on the road despite playing the last 13 minutes with 14 men after Alec Clarey was sent off. Victory for Saracens on Saturday would all but ensure safe progress to the next round, while winless Lyon face the prospect of elimination with a third straight defeat.

Sunday 14 January

London Irish vs Stormers - 12.30pm (1pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 12.30pm The first of three live games on Sunday afternoon sees Premiership London Irish welcome URC champions Stormers to the capital. Heineken Cup newbies Stormers made a losing start to European rugby with defeat at Clermont on opening weekend before getting their campaign up and running with a home win over London Irish in Round 2. The Stormers held off a spirited rally by the Exiles to win their first home tie in the competition. The South Africans were 24-0 ahead in the second half, but two converted tries gave Irish hope until Junior Pokomela's late score secured a bonus point for the hosts. Now the two sides resume hostilities in Brentford, with winless London Irish facing a must-win game if they are to stand any chance of extending their Heineken Cup adventure.

Castres vs Edinburgh - 1pm, BT Sport 3 HD

Watch live stream from 1pm Bottom of Pool A and pointless after the opening two rounds, Top 14 giants Castres face an early exit unless they can muster up a first victory of the campaign at home to Edinburgh. Only Northampton have a worse record than the French outfit after two games having lost to Exeter and Edinburgh in the previous two rounds. 10th in the Top 14 table, Castres have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions as they prepare to host Mike Blair's Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon. It's less doom and gloom for Sunday's visitors with qualification for the next round still a realistic possibility. The Scottish region head into the contest fifth in Pool A, having beaten Castres 31-20 at home in Round 2 after running Saracens close in a 30-26 loss at StoneX Stadium in Round 1. “I honestly believe we are showing traits that are important to enable us to win these games,” Blair told the media this week. “Going to Castres is one of the toughest places to go in Europe, with the crowd, the size of their pack and the record they have, but we have shown in the last five games we can play. We just need to put it together. That is the key.”

Racing vs Harlequins - 2pm (3pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD