Pol Espargaro "conscious and responding well" after suffering chest, jaw and back injuries in horrible crash at the Grand Prix of Portugal
The GasGas Factory Racing rider lost control and flew off his bike at Turn 10 in FP2, careering into the tyre wall.
Pol Espargaro is "conscious, alert and responding well", according to MotoGP's medical director, following chest, jaw and back injuries sustained during FP2 at the Grand Prix of Portugal.
The Spaniard lost control at Turn 10 and was propelled into the tyre wall along with his bike, leading to him being taken to Faro Hospital.
After underdoing tests, the new GasGas Factory Racing rider was found to have suffered a pulmonary contusion, a jaw fracture and a fractured dorsal vertebra.
MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte said: "Pol has had a high-intensity crash and suffered multiple traumas.
"He has suffered severe spinal trauma and a contusion to his lungs which we will have to monitor closely.
"He is conscious, alert, and responding well. He is slightly sedated due to the painkillers we have administered.
"He can move his feet, legs and arms perfectly well, so there is no reason to fear any permanent spinal injury."
Understandably, no timeframe has been put on Espargaro's return.
As preparations continue for the first MotoGP race of the season at the Algarve International Circuit, new KTM Red Bull rider Jack Miller underlined his credentials by finishing top in FP2, with Maverick Vinales second and defending champion Pecco Bagnaia third.
Saturday sees the final free practice before qualifying begins in earnest, with the inaugural Sprint race in the sport taking place at 3pm (explained here).
Catch all the action live on BT Sport 5 from 8.30am, before switching over to BT Sport 2 at 10am.
