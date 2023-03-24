Pol Espargaro is "conscious, alert and responding well", according to MotoGP's medical director, following chest, jaw and back injuries sustained during FP2 at the Grand Prix of Portugal.

The Spaniard lost control at Turn 10 and was propelled into the tyre wall along with his bike, leading to him being taken to Faro Hospital.

After underdoing tests, the new GasGas Factory Racing rider was found to have suffered a pulmonary contusion, a jaw fracture and a fractured dorsal vertebra.

MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte said: "Pol has had a high-intensity crash and suffered multiple traumas.

"He has suffered severe spinal trauma and a contusion to his lungs which we will have to monitor closely.