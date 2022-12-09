WWE Friday Night SmackDown - 09/12/22Dec 10 LIVE
Marquez horror crash the subject of new MotoGP documentary on BT Sport
MotoGP Films: Science of Survival, which will be shown on BT Sport on Sunday 11 December, examines eight-time world champion Marc Marquez’s violent crash in Indonesia.
BT Sport will show a new MotoGP documentary that examines a five second crash - one of the biggest in the history of the sport - in forensic detail.
During a warm-up session for the Grand Prix of Indonesia in March, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez suffered a shocking highside crash that left him concussed.
At 115mph, with 55 degrees of lean angle, he was catapulted into the air. The bike flipped four times and its tyres ripped off with the ferocity of the crash. He somersaulted and smashed into the ground with a 27g impact before ending up some 50 metres away.
Incredibly, he was able to stand up and walk away. This programme asks how the crash happened, and how it was survivable.
Hosted by Suzi Perry, MotoGP Films: Science of Survival features an exclusive interview with Marquez, in which he reveals for the first time that he was knocked unconscious and the bombshell revelation that he considered never riding again.
There are also contributions from BT Sport’s MotoGP experts Neil Hodgson, Gavin Emmett and Michael Laverty, who analyse the crash, discussing the physical and psychological ramifications.
They debate what it is in his make up that means he keeps crashing and whether this violent highside was in fact years in the making.
In a special trip to the Alpinestars factory in Italy, Perry also gets hands on with the technology that contributed to Marquez’s survival. She experiences the deployment of the airbag in every rider’s suit, before taking to the sewing machine and stitching some new Marquez leathers together to find out about the safety secrets inside.
As an added bonus, cameras were allowed inside the secretive Riders Commission, where the stars of MotoGP sit down and robustly discuss safety on the track. It gives viewers a rare glimpse into how the racers interact with one another about the most important topic of all.
Watch MotoGP Films: Science of Survival on Sunday 11 Decemberat at 8.45pm on BT Sport 2 or catch up on btsport.com or the BT Sport app.
