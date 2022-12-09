BT Sport will show a new MotoGP documentary that examines a five second crash - one of the biggest in the history of the sport - in forensic detail. During a warm-up session for the Grand Prix of Indonesia in March, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez suffered a shocking highside crash that left him concussed.

At 115mph, with 55 degrees of lean angle, he was catapulted into the air. The bike flipped four times and its tyres ripped off with the ferocity of the crash. He somersaulted and smashed into the ground with a 27g impact before ending up some 50 metres away. Incredibly, he was able to stand up and walk away. This programme asks how the crash happened, and how it was survivable. Hosted by Suzi Perry, MotoGP Films: Science of Survival features an exclusive interview with Marquez, in which he reveals for the first time that he was knocked unconscious and the bombshell revelation that he considered never riding again. There are also contributions from BT Sport’s MotoGP experts Neil Hodgson, Gavin Emmett and Michael Laverty, who analyse the crash, discussing the physical and psychological ramifications.